APS: Repeated power outages hit east Flagstaff neighborhood

The same 3,500 people have experienced three power outages in east Flagstaff since last Friday.

The power outages were attributed to problems in three different sections of power lines, including random power cable failures and people hitting a line while digging. Jill Hanks, a spokeswoman for the power utility Arizona Public Service (APS), said the company was sorry for the repeated power outages, which she said were rare.

“Obviously we know when your power goes out it’s not fun. It’s inconvenient. We’re sorry that happened,” Hanks said. “We appreciate customers’ patience.”

The first outage occurred on Friday when an above-ground power line failed in the forest near Flagstaff. Hanks explained that due to the high fire risk in the area, crews had to follow protocol and travel the length of the line to confirm there wasn’t anything stuck in the line before power could be returned to the 3,500 customers.

In doing so, the company can ensure that sending power back through the line won’t possibly start a wildland fire.