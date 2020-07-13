APS: Repeated power outages hit east Flagstaff neighborhood

The same 3,500 people have experienced three power outages in east Flagstaff since last Friday.
The power outages were attributed to problems in three different sections of power lines, including random power cable failures and people hitting a line while digging. Jill Hanks, a spokeswoman for the power utility Arizona Public Service (APS), said the company was sorry for the repeated power outages, which she said were rare.
“Obviously we know when your power goes out it’s not fun. It’s inconvenient. We’re sorry that happened,” Hanks said. “We appreciate customers’ patience.”
The first outage occurred on Friday when an above-ground power line failed in the forest near Flagstaff. Hanks explained that due to the high fire risk in the area, crews had to follow protocol and travel the length of the line to confirm there wasn’t anything stuck in the line before power could be returned to the 3,500 customers.
In doing so, the company can ensure that sending power back through the line won’t possibly start a wildland fire.
On Monday morning, the same customers experienced an outage when another part of their underground line failed. While power was eventually sent back through to the neighborhoods again, crews are working to replace the line with a newer cable.
Later Monday afternoon, the customers were impacted a third time when a worker unaffiliated with APS was digging and accidentally struck a cable. Barring any additional faults or accidents, customers should not expect any further interruptions.
“It’s unfortunate that the same neighborhood was hit multiple times,” Hanks said. “I can imagine that would be frustrating.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.