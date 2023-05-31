Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

APS crews are working Wednesday to repair infrastructure damaged by recent flooding. As a result, part of Brannigan Park Road, just west of the Pilot Travel Center, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday morning.

The road will be closed to ensure an APS crane has enough space to safely operate.

The road closure should not affect traffic heading east into neighborhoods and will not hamper access to the Pilot Travel Center.

After the road closure is lifted in the afternoon, crews will remain on site until the end of the day on Friday, June 2 to complete any additional repairs. As a result, APS is asking that drivers use caution on Old Route 66/Brannigan Park Road through the end of the week.