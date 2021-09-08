Applications open for Vitalyst Systems Change Grant in Arizona

On Sept. 3, Vitalyst Health Foundation announced a timeline for their 2022 Systems Change Grants. Interested organizations can submit their letters of intent by Oct. 29.
“The past several years of awarding these kinds of grants has provided us with an even larger view of the incredible challenges that disadvantaged communities face when it comes to their health and well-being in Arizona," Vitalyst President and CEO Suzanne Pfister said in the press release. "We’ve seen that collaboration across multiple entities, combined with larger fiscal resources can produce a greater impact with true, lasting change. In 2022, we’re looking forward to seeing applications that focus on cooperation, health equity and sustainable, positive health outcomes for communities in need.”
The Systems Change Grants are the largest of Vitalyst’s awards, ranging from $150,00-$175,000 over the course of three years. The goal is to create sustainable, lasting change through community partnership. They specifically focus on improving community health in vulnerable populations in Arizona communities through changing policies and practices.
These grants “are designed to increase community capacity to identify community health issues; strategically leverage infrastructure and policies to improve health; and enhance the environmental, social, behavioral and health infrastructure conditions that enable Arizonans to be healthy and resilient,” according to the press release.
Vitalyst has invested more than $150 million into Arizonans’ health since its start as St. Luke’s Charitable Health Trust in 1996. Its mission is “to connect, support and inform efforts to improve the health of individuals and communities in Arizona.”
Past Systems Change Grants have funded designing a model to address health and homelessness, work to change the perception and treatment of expectant parents with opioid use disorder as well as pass legislation establishing farming apprenticeship programs, according to the press release.
Organizations who previously received these grants include Flagstaff Shelter Services in 2019 and Local First Arizona in 2021.
Letters of intent for the 2022 grants are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Invitations to submit a full proposal will be sent to select organizations Dec. 10, with the full proposal coming due on Jan. 29, 2022. The Systems Change Grant recipients will then be announced April 2.
More information is available on Vitalyst’s website.