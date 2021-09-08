Applications open for Vitalyst Systems Change Grant in Arizona

On Sept. 3, Vitalyst Health Foundation announced a timeline for their 2022 Systems Change Grants. Interested organizations can submit their letters of intent by Oct. 29.

“The past several years of awarding these kinds of grants has provided us with an even larger view of the incredible challenges that disadvantaged communities face when it comes to their health and well-being in Arizona," Vitalyst President and CEO Suzanne Pfister said in the press release. "We’ve seen that collaboration across multiple entities, combined with larger fiscal resources can produce a greater impact with true, lasting change. In 2022, we’re looking forward to seeing applications that focus on cooperation, health equity and sustainable, positive health outcomes for communities in need.”

The Systems Change Grants are the largest of Vitalyst’s awards, ranging from $150,00-$175,000 over the course of three years. The goal is to create sustainable, lasting change through community partnership. They specifically focus on improving community health in vulnerable populations in Arizona communities through changing policies and practices.