Antelope Fire contained after burning 372 acres

Winds spread the Antelope Fire across grassy fuels to approximately 372 acres on Monday. The fire was reported to be growing at a “moderate” rate off the east side of U.S. Highway 89, about 12 miles north of Sunset Crater, at 1:09 p.m. on Monday. Coconino National Forest dispatched a Type 2 hand crew, four engines, one dozer, one water tender, and air support to address the flames. As of late Tuesday morning, the fire was contained. The cause is under investigation.

The Coconino National Forest reported that “no structures were threatened at any time.” Crews continued to “mop up” and check for smoldering hot spots throughout Tuesday.

The Coconino National Forest and adjacent districts across northern Arizona will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday. These restrictions come a little earlier than usual, in response to what has started off as an aggressive fire season.

In a release, the Coconino National Forest reminded the public that “fires can easily start by motorists who flick their cigarettes outside the vehicle, drag chains attached to trailers, have faulty catalytic converters that spread bits of hot embers, and even from tires that pop and cause rims to strike the pavement.” They advise motorists to “do everything they can” to prevent heat sources from leaving their vehicle or trailer.

