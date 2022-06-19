Another for the ages: Writer Craig Childs' on finding new, old meaning in Colorado Plateau rock art

In his latest book, writer Craig Childs writes that most of his life has been spent in the company of the rock art that decorates the Colorado Plateau. Before, it was something simply there — a relic of another time. Yet Childs' own views evolved into something else entirely in his newest book, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau." The fixture of the American Southwest instead discovered that rock art isn't an artifact, but very much still alive.

We spoke with Childs about his shifting views of rock art and its timeless themes, as well as how he reckoned with writing about Native American petroglyphs and the duality between cultural values and shared experiences.

Mountain Living: What inspired you to write this book now? you've lived your whole life and American Southwest and, as you mention in the book, we're surrounded by rock art in all senses throughout much of the Colorado Plateau. And yet you chose to write it during the pandemic when we were all trapped indoors. What inspired that?

Craig Childs: It was something that I had been thinking about for decades and I've kind of skirted around the idea of writing about rock art because it's such a liminal and hard-to-define subject. In the last few years, I've been feeling like I'd spent enough time looking at it and asking questions and making contacts with people who think about it from Indigenous people to Anglo hobbyists and archaeologists. And then the start of the pandemic I was realizing that a lot of my farther travel was was off the table, which for me, is excellent in a way because where I want to be is home on the Colorado Plateau. I just realized that this is the moment to put these things together. I've been writing about so many different aspects of this landscape, from humans to water to weather and earth sciences. And it seemed like the time that I would have time to spend weeks and months and — in the end — a year-and-a-half deeply focused on rock art. I've been seeing it my whole life and spending time with it, but I've wanted to really dive in and it seems like the time to do it. I had the freedom to sit with these panels for weeks on end and watch the light move across them and get a sense of how they changed season to season which is something I really hadn't had a chance to do before. There was finally time to put that commitment into it.

ML: How did your view and appreciation of rock art change with the writing and publication of this book?

CC: I saw it in many more places. The context got more specific for me and the number of sites increased dramatically. I think before this book, rock art was this enigmatic scattering of images and I knew there were connections between them. Now I look at it and go, "this is a very specific story." In a way, the Colorado Plateau is an open book just waiting to be read and you can see a story unfolding. It's gone from more decoration to specific cultural meaning and relationships between sites and between ages and styles and different stories that just become much more clear and specific to me, instead of just an adornment. It's still something beautiful to me, but the book made it so much more than that.

ML: You speak to a number of different experts throughout the book, ranging from those who have a direct relationship with rock art to scholars. What did you learn from them?

CC: They changed the way I see it. I'd be talking with somebody from the Zuni and they would say, "When I see this, I see my identity — I see my family." And I'm on the other side and I didn't see that. When this particular Zuni man was talking about it, he described it as a way for Native people to engage with their own ancestry directly and it's a sense of identity. And that's not something I share with it. There's a sense of ancestry here — not my ancestors, but the ancestors who have seniority of this land. And being with a Hopi society priest looking at images and learning how their placement, their relationship, to each other on a boulder face says a lot about the story being conveyed. Where sometimes I would just look at it as symbols all over the rock, but now I realize they're placed in relation to each other — in accordance with the story being told. That's something I wasn't seeing before. And one of the biggest points I tried to get across in the book is that you don't have to know what it means, but all you have to know is there is meaning.

ML: As a white man, what was it like for you to write about traditional land, art and spirituality? How did you reckon with that?

CC: There's a lot to reckon with there. How did I deal with it? At times, awkwardly. It's an awkward thing. Here I am through this terrible blood-soaked history and here we are together. The way I reconcile this for myself is by saying I write about every aspect that I can in this landscape. I write about rain and floods and tectonics and fossil history and human history. For me not to write about rock art because I don't have a cultural relationship with it seems remiss. That is one of the major features of the land we live in as neighbors in the place we share. I felt I should address it in some fashion and this imagery is all around us and it needs to be witnessed and we need a relationship with it. This book is my way of expressing my relationship with it.

Throughout this book, I would stop and go, "OK, what rights do I have to be doing? And how can I write it so that I address that and then sit with it?" It's an awkward and painful thing. Because here I am looking for my homeland and connecting to a place that I feel like I belong to. And to me rock art says here are the ancestors — here are the true elders of the land — address them. Who responds to them and in what kind of ways? How does a Zuni weaver respond to rock art? How does an Anglo archerogolosit? How does a male? A female? How does a child respond to this? I wanted to put them all in a book and say, "Here are all many ways of encountering this and it's here all around us."

ML: What's next?

CC: After I write a book about archaeology or ancient people, I usually rebound to animals or earth — things that are even more elementary or primary than human history. I've been deep in the mountain lion world for a long time now and I've been having more and more encounters and moments lately over the last handful of years and I feel like something is rising up there. So I have my eye on big cats in America.

ML: Do you find that returning to these more primal topics is a way to ground yourself?

CC: It brings me back to myself — as an animal myself. It takes me out of the cluttered world of humanity and civilization.

ML: Right, you have to remind yourself that there's some good in the world.

CC: I looked for that in the rock art. I found the bad and the violent, but I spent a lot of time looking at Earth and cultivation scenes and rock arts lined up with astronomical events. And I came away with, "Wow, we've always done beautiful things and we've always tried to solidify our relationship with the world around us." And I see that in rock art and it is relieving for me.

Childs' new book, Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau is available at your local independent bookstore.

Bree Burkitt is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Sun. Reach her at breeburkitt@gmail.com.

