Another fire, another evacuation as Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff causes more distress

Not long ago, Cammie McGehee found herself having to make quick, tough decisions about how to evacuate from the threat of a wildfire.

McGehee, sitting in the passenger side of a parked SUV at the Timberline Chevron off Highway 89, experienced the forced evacuations caused by the Tunnel Fire in mid-April. On Sunday, she was being evacuated from the Timberline neighborhood once again, this time because of the Pipeline Fire.

The Pipeline Fire started was spotted late Sunday morning and grew to more than 4,000 acres by the evening, pushed by dry conditions and high winds. Multiple neighborhoods were moved to GO status as a precaution.

McGehee said her first task Sunday -- much like when facing the Tunnel Fire evacuations -- was to move her "bed-bound" dad and stepmother to safety. This time, however, McGehee had to call for help.

“If it wasn’t for the fire department helping today, it would have been very hard to get them out,” Bobbi Munson, a caretaker for McGehee's dad and stepmom, said from the driver's side of the vehicle.

Next on the list Sunday for McGehee was getting her animals to safety, another experience she suffered through when the Tunnel Fire burned just behind the property.

“I’ve got three horses, two dogs, and my dad’s got a dog," McGehee said. "I’ve got ducks, chickens, a barn cat, and they are all still there right now. That’s why I am here, waiting to go back in and get them.”

As she waited in the Campbell Avenue side of the parking lot, the Coconino County Sheriff's Department worked on managing traffic at the location, where the 89 was closed due to the wildfire. Meanwhile, county public works crews manned Campbell Avenue, assisting and managing the road as vehicles exited and tried to enter the Timberline area.

The 89 officially closed southbound from mile post 430 and northbound from mile post 427 not long before 3 p.m. Only about an hour before that, Timberline south of Brandis Way went into GO status. The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout.

“It feels a little more distant because it started farther away," McGehee, who grew up in Flagstaff, said of the Pipeline Fire compared to the Tunnel Fire. "But it was crazy because when I saw it this morning, I was like, ‘What? It’s like the same thing all over again.’ It looked just like it was in the same place. But last time, it was actually much closer; it was just above there at the end of Campbell, but this time it started on the other side of the mountain."

After deciding to move to her dad and stepmother's Timberline home in order to help care for them, McGehee has been steadily working on trying to settle in at the property. The fires have made the transition more difficult.

McGehee has the option of working remotely, so she decided to try to build a home office shed on the property. She also needed to do some work on the place so her animals could stay there.

“OK, people do this all the time, especially since COVID -- this is the thing. I’ll build myself a nice home office shed. So I had been working on all this and had just barely gotten moved in," McGehee said. "In February I had myself moved in, and I was still working on getting the horses moved in.”

But despite dealing with the Tunnel Fire just a few weeks ago, experience doesn't always count for much when it comes to evacuating.

“It’s scary. It just moves so fast," McGehee said, adding that evacuating from the Pipeline Fire simply came with its own challenges compared with the the Tunnel Fire.

And the disruptions are almost always painful.

When dealing with the Tunnel Fire evacuation, McGehee said, she only had to move her dad from the property, as her stepmother was at The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation at the time. Her sister was also there during the Tunnel Fire to assist. They were able to move him to safety and then get the animals evacuated, but McGee's dad had to spend his 95th birthday in a motel as a result of the Tunnel Fire's evacuations.

Later in the evening on Sunday, officials with the Coconino National Forest confirmed an arrest was made in connection with the Pipeline Fire for a natural resource violation.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

McGehee and Munson both said they had gotten wind about the arrest.

“That’s what I hear, that they caught a man,” Munson said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.