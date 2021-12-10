Annual Holiday Parade of Lights to twinkle through Downtown Saturday

Get your hats, mittens and hot chocolate ready -- Flagstaff’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights is set for Saturday night and it’s going to be a chilly one.

The yearly parade, sponsored by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and Vora Financial, will make its way through downtown Flagstaff once again with more than 50 twinkling floats and mobile light displays.

This will be the first year back for the once-annual holiday staple, as the 2020 event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s participants include both new and longstanding entries.

"Nothing says ‘time for the holidays’ quite like the Vora Financial Holiday Lights Parade,” Chamber President Julie Pastrick said. “We are very blessed to have a full slate of light parade participants and great community participants who will help us pull off this important local event.”

The light parade stages at the north end of Beaver Street ahead of the 6 p.m. start time. This year’s parade route will follow the traditional path through historic downtown, starting at the intersection of Beaver Street and Elm Avenue before heading east across Aspen Avenue then turning north on San Francisco Street and back to the Elm endpoint.

Any spots along the path -- especially those on Birch Avenue in addition to Beaver, Aspen and San Francisco -- will likely guarantee a good view, according to Pastrick.

The balcony of The Weatherford Hotel at Aspen Avenue and Leroux Street will serve as the main announcement stage for the night. Great Circle Media will also have announcement stations at the corner of Birch Avenue and Beaver Street, as well as Birch and San Francisco.

Chamber officials warned attendees to prepare for cold weather along the parade route. Flagstaff and much of northern Arizona are forecast to receive the first real winter storm of the season starting late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, areas above 6,500 feet are expected to receive up to 4 inches of snow by Friday morning. The storm system will linger in the area Saturday, accompanied by a daytime high of 44 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

The winter weather shouldn’t interfere with the festivities, though. Joe Galli, vice president for government affairs at the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, said the roads will be cindered ahead of time in preparation. If it does snow, Galli said, it certainly won’t be the first time this has happened and they are prepared to proceed with caution.

The parade isn’t the only festive option this weekend. Downtown Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Visitor Center are decorated with countless twinkling holiday lights and decorations, along with an illuminated Christmas tree in Heritage Square. The Little America Hotel off Butler Avenue and Interstate 40 is also decked out in millions of Christmas lights in their annual display.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

