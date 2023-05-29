Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We've all heard the phrase "It takes a village," but many haven't considered that it's equally relevant in the world of animal welfare. Many organizations and countless individuals volunteer to help save and rescue companion animals, including helping to reunite pet owners and their pets.

One such organization is Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue (NAASR). If you've ever been hiking and lost track of your pooch, been camping and had your pet wander off, or had a pet escape from your backyard, then chances are good you've met the dedicated team of rescuers at NAASR.

Started in 2017 by Teresa Schumann when she was asked to help locate a dog that had run off from the scene of an accident, she and her team now answer calls 24/7 from desperate owners and, on average, find and return over 150 animals each year.

There is a dedicated team of 10 volunteers, and that number grows during weather-related crises such as flooding and fires. "Many pet owners are not prepared for disasters, and it takes a small army of volunteers to rescue and care for animals during these situations."

This group also rescues animals from dire situations when required and fosters them until adoption. "This is challenging and expensive work," says Teresa, "but so gratifying."

For more information about NAASR, to volunteer, or if you need their help, please call Teresa at 928-606-4949.

Low-cost vet care available at High Country Humane

Services for pets living in low-income families are now being offered and include wellness exams, diagnostics/tests, euthanasia, and more. Appointments are REQUIRED and availability is limited. Unfortunately, HCH is unable to accommodate emergency cases.

Owners must provide proof of qualifying (Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, or HCH Pet Food Bank Client) when scheduling an appointment. The clinic is open from Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact HCH at 928-526-0742 or email publicclinic@highcountryhumane.org to schedule an appointment.

To help make this expanded care possible, Katy Green has joined the healthcare team at HCH. "I have been a veterinarian for 18 years and love this career. I'm passionate about caring for animals and helping people, and the opportunity to do that through this low-cost public clinic is exceptional. Thanks to donors, grants, and the facility at High Country Humane, we hope to improve the lives of many pets within our wonderful community."

Green added, "We all know the love and bond that can be shared between a pet and a human, but we've not all experienced the fear that comes from not being able to provide care for that pet. We're excited to continue serving our community and their pets through this clinic. Also, watch for information on our website regarding upcoming low-cost spay and neuter services."

Microchip and registration neglected components of protecting pets

Most pet owners recognize the importance of microchipping their dogs; however, this safety measure is often overlooked for cats.

It's a common misconception that indoor-only cats are always safe from outdoor dangers. A rushed family member or a door or window inadvertently left open can lead to disaster for an indoor-only cat. These cats usually haven’t developed the skills to live outdoors so this additional protection can be life-saving!

And please remember to register that microchip; it can’t work if you can’t be found. This can be done easily and online as a free service at www.my24Pet.com.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, June 3, at High Country Humane

Vaccinations protect our pets from highly contagious diseases, such as canine distemper, parvovirus infection, feline leukemia, and respiratory tract infections. They also protect against transmissible diseases like rabies.

HCH offers low-cost vaccinations to the general public on the first Saturday of each month between 8-10 a.m. at the shelter. No appointments are necessary, but only the first 40 animals are guaranteed a spot. All dogs must have a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.

One-year core vaccines for dogs (including rabies) and cats are $25; one-year PureVax Rabies and PureVax Leukemia for cats are $35 each. Microchips and County licenses are also available. Please check the website at www.HighCountryHumane.org/vaccination-clinic/ for additional details.