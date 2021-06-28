Animal Welfare: Shelters need community help in rescue efforts

She added, "Coconino County is currently in a pet overpopulation crisis. Spaying or neutering your pet is the best thing you can do to help alleviate this situation. Please spay or neuter your pets and spread the word to everyone in your community."

Sarah Mason, Foster and Volunteer Manager, shared, "We're incredibly grateful for every one of our fosters! They make such a positive difference in the lives of our animals, and we could not be successful without them." She offered the following examples.

Debbie Lyon: "Since I started volunteering at HCH, I've fostered and socialized 23 (formerly feral) kittens. All were adopted in less than a week.

Then I was asked to foster an adult cat named Wattle. He was a stray whose back leg had been injured so severely it had to be amputated, and now he is a tripod! At first, he was like the Tasmanian devil, hissing and striking out at everyone. After many hours of talking to him, reading to him, and allowing him to adjust, he quit hissing, and after a few weeks, he started coming out to eat while I read to him.