Animal Welfare: Shelters need community help in rescue efforts

You've probably heard the saying, "It takes a village to raise a child," meaning it takes an entire community of support to help children grow into well-functioning adults.
It can also be said that "It takes a village to save an animal's life." That's the reality at High Country Humane (HCH). The shelter can't do it alone, and everyone's help is welcomed.
Whether it's a Good Samaritan bringing in a litter of puppies rescued from the side of the road; volunteers who foster the kittens, puppies, and animals with medical issues; donors who contribute to help stretch the shelter's budget; or volunteers who work at the shelter where ever they are needed, everyone can play a role in saving a companion animal's life.
According to Liz Olson, High Country Humane's Executive Director, "In 2021, the number of stray animals, owner surrenders and unwanted litters of puppies and kittens coming into the shelter has increased dramatically over previous years. As more animals come in, the number of volunteers and foster families needed increases as well.
Times are tough for many families, and we're dedicated to addressing the needs of our community. The shelter offers programs including food and medical assistance to those who qualify. We want to help families avoid having to surrender or abandon their pets. Please contact us if you or someone you know needs help."
She added, "Coconino County is currently in a pet overpopulation crisis. Spaying or neutering your pet is the best thing you can do to help alleviate this situation. Please spay or neuter your pets and spread the word to everyone in your community."
Sarah Mason, Foster and Volunteer Manager, shared, "We're incredibly grateful for every one of our fosters! They make such a positive difference in the lives of our animals, and we could not be successful without them." She offered the following examples.
Debbie Lyon: "Since I started volunteering at HCH, I've fostered and socialized 23 (formerly feral) kittens. All were adopted in less than a week.
Then I was asked to foster an adult cat named Wattle. He was a stray whose back leg had been injured so severely it had to be amputated, and now he is a tripod! At first, he was like the Tasmanian devil, hissing and striking out at everyone. After many hours of talking to him, reading to him, and allowing him to adjust, he quit hissing, and after a few weeks, he started coming out to eat while I read to him.
Finally, he was ready to come into our living space so he could get used to us and our dogs and cats. He watched our cats play and gradually joined them and bonded with our four cats and two dogs. Over time, he started to play with the cat toys, climb the cat tower, and eat food out of my hands.
I knew he would become a wonderful pet when I noticed he had moved his stuffed tiger into his bed and was snuggling with it.
After five months, he was ready to find his forever home, and he has been adopted by a young couple who already had two tripod cats.
This beautiful black cat taught me so much about trust and patience. We both gained from this experience, and I learned that challenging cats can be socialized!”
Helen and Sam Wheeler: "We never thought that fostering puppies in our retirement years was going to be so gratifying and rewarding. The innocence of these little ones touches your heart and your funny bone every day. Being part of their introduction to life is an eye-opener and a realization that, even in retirement, you can still make a difference in an animal's new life by preparing them for their "fur-ever" home.
Although they are in our lives for a very short time, we serve as a bridge for their future. It is a privilege to serve High Country Humane and their amazing, hard-working staff and the citizens of Flagstaff and Coconino County."
If you'd like to be part of the village that helps save an animal's life, or to learn more about the HCH programs, please visit www.HighCountryHumane.org.
Pam Tharp is a High Country Humane Advisory Board member.