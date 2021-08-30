Animal Welfare: Please don't simply dump puppies, kittens at the shelter

One of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare organizations today is the sheer number of animals that need help.

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter the community animal shelters nationwide. So far this year, High Country Humane (HCH) has taken in over 2,400 animals, with most of them coming in during the summer months.

Puppies left in a crate by the side of the road in the blazing sun. Kittens in a box covered in filth and dumped outside a business! A total of 37 puppies and kittens found in one day alone. While the efforts of the Good Samaritans who brought the animals to HCH are certainly appreciated, dumping animals rather than bringing them directly to the shelter only creates more problems... for the animals and the people who care for them.

Caring for homeless animals is what the shelter is all about. Still, these situations take an emotional toll on even the most stoic of the staff. If you need to surrender an animal or a litter of animals, please call the shelter first. HCH offers programs including food and medical assistance to those who qualify, and they want to help families avoid having to surrender or abandon their pets.