Animal Welfare: Please don't simply dump puppies, kittens at the shelter

One of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare organizations today is the sheer number of animals that need help.
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter the community animal shelters nationwide. So far this year, High Country Humane (HCH) has taken in over 2,400 animals, with most of them coming in during the summer months.
Puppies left in a crate by the side of the road in the blazing sun. Kittens in a box covered in filth and dumped outside a business! A total of 37 puppies and kittens found in one day alone. While the efforts of the Good Samaritans who brought the animals to HCH are certainly appreciated, dumping animals rather than bringing them directly to the shelter only creates more problems... for the animals and the people who care for them.
Caring for homeless animals is what the shelter is all about. Still, these situations take an emotional toll on even the most stoic of the staff. If you need to surrender an animal or a litter of animals, please call the shelter first. HCH offers programs including food and medical assistance to those who qualify, and they want to help families avoid having to surrender or abandon their pets.
• Fosters are the “well-kept secret” of animal welfare, and HCH is often asked, “Why do you need fosters? Isn’t that what the shelter does?” The shelter staff does a fantastic job of caring for the adult cats and dogs, but the kittens and puppies (and adult cats and dogs with special needs) require an additional level of care and attention that only a foster home can provide.
Puppies and kittens need to learn how to live in a home environment to adapt quickly once they are adopted. Foster families provide this guidance along with the nurturing support that all the youngsters need at this formative stage of their lives.
Foster families also provide an extra level of care for animals recovering from surgery or those with special medical needs. Whether it’s a cat who’s had a leg amputated, a dog with a spinal injury, or a mom with a litter of kittens or puppies, all these “special needs” animals will recover more quickly when they receive the special care that a foster home provides. If you’d like to make a difference in an animal’s life by fostering, please go to the HCH website at www.HighCountryHumane.org/volunteer.
• Spaying or neutering cats and dogs helps reduce the number of homeless animals, but there are additional benefits that aren’t as well-known. Neutering male pets eliminates their risk of testicular cancer and results in lower rates of prostate cancer. Spaying female dogs and cats helps protect them from serious health problems such as uterine infections and breast cancer.
Spaying or neutering does not affect a pet’s intelligence, their ability to learn, or their willingness to play. Some pets tend to be better behaved following surgery, and pets that have been fixed tend to live longer because they’re less likely to roam.
HCH has a low-cost spay/neuter program for those who qualify. The program is closed for the summer due, ironically, to the high intake of homeless animals but plans to re-open later this fall.
• TNR for Community Cats: There’s sometimes confusion about the term “community cat.” Any cat that is not immediately identified as owned by a family or individual is a community cat. This includes cats who have become separated from their families for multiple reasons, including abandonment; second-generation neighborhood strays living on their own and are semi-friendly; and feral cats who simply need to be trapped, neutered, vaccinated, and returned to their original location. Any of these cats qualify for the TNR (trap, neuter, return) program.
HCH was recently awarded a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation-Flagstaff to help support their TNR program. If you’re concerned about stray or feral cats in your neighborhood, please call our program coordinator at 928-773-1330 for more information.
For information on adopting, fostering, or any HCH programs, please go to www.HighCountryHumane.org. Written by Pam Tharp, High Country Humane Advisory Board member.