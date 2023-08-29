Pets can become lost for various reasons: A visiting relative accidentally leaves a door open, a dog off-leash in the forest chases after a squirrel, you’ve moved to a new environment, or your pet is in an unfamiliar location and gets confused and disoriented.

If you lose your pet or you find a lost pet, your immediate next best step is to notify High Country Humane (HCH), the official animal shelter for Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff. The shelter is the central location and resource to help reunite pets with their owners. The staff is well-trained to help with these situations and can provide the proper guidance and support.

In addition to posting on its website, www.HighCountryHumane.org/lost-found-pets, the shelter also cross references with animal-related lost and found social media sites and other animal shelters.

Arizona law requires the shelter to hold an animal that doesn’t have identification for up to 72 hours unless it is claimed by a person who can provide proof of ownership. Pets with tags or microchips can be held for up to five days. However, once the stray hold is up, the shelter can take ownership of the animal if the owner does not claim the pet.

This is essential information because three to five days is a relatively short amount of time, and often, the owner only knows the pet is missing after the stray hold is up. For example, if you’re out of town and your pet becomes lost, your petsitter or family member must report the missing animal immediately and then continue your search efforts. Don’t lose your pet again because the right people didn’t know the pet was lost.

Microchips matter! If your pet is microchipped, the chances of getting it back increase dramatically. Currently, most shelters and rescues microchip the animals before new owners adopt them. However, if your pet was adopted in the pre-microchip era or you didn’t get your pet from a shelter, and it doesn’t have a microchip, PLEASE get that pet microchipped. It is only $25 at HCH, and registration is free. Most microchip companies encourage additional services after the initial registration; however, no additional fee is required, and you will be contacted if your pet becomes lost.

GPS Trackers are another option owners of indoor/outdoor cats should consider. The average cost is around $40, and most require an annual fee. However, if your cat is allowed to go outside without supervision, this could save you from the anguish of searching for a missing cat.

If you find a stray pet and want to care for it while searching for the owner, please file a Found Pet Report with High Country Humane. You can do this by calling (928) 526-0742 or completing the form online. By following this protocol, you will officially have registered the animal, and it can stay in a home environment instead of at the shelter.

Another resource to find a lost pet is Northern Arizona Animal Search & Rescue (NAASR), which finds approximately 150 lost pets annually. According to Laney Hoover, a volunteer, 12-15 cats go missing each month in the Flagstaff/Doney Park area and only one or two return home, which is not uncommon for outdoor cats.

Her first piece of advice is to immediately put out “scent items” at the location where the pet was last seen. This can include sweatshirts or sneakers for a dog or a litter pan for a cat. After that, a simple flyer should be posted online and offline with the critical information: Lost cat or dog, the pet’s description, and your phone number.

Next, keep looking; 30 days at a minimum! This is especially important for cats who might be trapped in a location where they can’t escape. Finally, most families consider their pets family members, so think about your pet’s perspective and needs before you take it outside or away from home to help ensure its safety.

Remember, too, if you see an animal that appears to be a lost pet, do not chase it or yell at it; this will scare and confuse the animal and can cause further delay in rescuing it.