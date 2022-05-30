Animal Welfare: Local TNR Program making great strides

As part of its long-term commitment to reducing the number of homeless animals in the community, High Country Humane (HCH) began its TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program at the beginning of 2020, knowing there were “community” cats that needed to be fixed but having no clear idea of what to expect.

A little over two years later, 638 cats and older kittens have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated through the program. As impressive as that might sound, it is now recognized there are at least three times that number of cats that still need help.

The program, run by volunteers and funded by private donations and grants, seeks not only to reduce the number of homeless cats and kittens but also to improve their quality of life. With a robust TNR program, female cats are protected from becoming “kitten factories,” and the male cats, for the most part, stop fighting and marking their territories.

The term “community cat” describes a cat not immediately identified as being owned by a family or individual. This includes second-generation neighborhood strays living on their own but are not feral; and feral cats who have never lived in a socialized or family setting. Any of these cats qualify for the TNR program.

A single stray cat identified as lost or recently abandoned should be brought into the shelter to either be returned to its owner or adopted into a new family.

Here’s how the program works:

When a cat is identified as stray or feral and needs to be fixed, a trained volunteer meets with the community member at the location. They are given an approved, humane trap and shown how to set it. The “citizen trapper” is then responsible for coordinating a surgery date and setting the trap accordingly.

The trapped cat is brought into the High Country Humane clinic on the morning of the surgery by the trapper and picked up (in a carrier) later that afternoon.

The cat is held overnight in a garage or other appropriate enclosure to ensure it has recovered from the anesthesia. This is especially important for the female cats because their surgery is internal, and in many cases, they’ve had multiple litters of kittens.

An often overlooked aspect of the pet overpopulation problem is that cats (and dogs) can start reproducing as early as four months of age. So, kittens are having kittens before they are adults themselves. Female cats can go into heat as soon (and sometimes before) the last litter has left home. Add to this that a cat’s gestation period is just 63 days, and a female cat can be pregnant year-round.

This constant strain of pregnancy adds yet another burden to the cat’s overwhelmed immune system and contributes to the number of sick kittens brought into shelters each season.

Also, as these homeless, unfixed cats age, they become vulnerable to disease and often die slow, painful deaths.

When possible, HCH offers the Working Cats Program as an alternative living arrangement for feral or stray cats who can’t be adopted into traditional homes. These cats are great candidates for the program, which places cats in barns and local businesses looking for inexpensive, safe, and effective rodent control. For information about “hiring” a working cat or cats, please call the shelter at 928-526-0742.

Grantors recognize the value of T

The Arizona Community Foundation - Flagstaff awarded grants to HCH the past two years to target spay/neuter within a given community. Sunnyside was chosen because of the high number of homeless cats living in the area. The grant will pay for the spay or neuter surgery and Rabies and FVRCP vaccines for 75 eligible cats. Sunnyside residents needing help with a stray cat should call 928-773-1330 for more information.

According to program volunteers, “We couldn’t do this work without the support and cooperation of the community. TNR is not easy and is often frustrating, but knowing you’re making a difference in an animal’s life makes it all worthwhile.”

If you need help trapping stray cats on your property or within your neighborhood or would like to volunteer, please call the TNR program coordinator at 928-773-1330.

Written by Pam Tharp, High Country Humane Advisory Board member.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0