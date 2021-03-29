Animal Welfare: How to make sure puppies and kittens thrive this spring

And finally...

Beware of "Abandoned" Baby Kittens

As Springtime approaches, it's possible when you're out and about, whether in town or hiking in a remote area, that you might happen upon a litter of kittens that appear to be abandoned.

Well-meaning people often think the kittens need help and could perish without intervention. These caring individuals will take the kittens from the location and, depending on the age of the kittens, that separation from the mom can create significant problems for the kittens and for the shelter staff or fosters who ultimately care for them.

Most times, the mom is simply off hunting and will return to her kittens. If she sees humans around, she may hide from view, which can make matters worse. If you find yourself in this situation, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First: Don't touch the kittens but do make sure they are safe from predators.

Next: If possible, have someone stay with the kittens and call the Front Desk at HCH (928-526-0742). They will put you in touch with our field team, who can help assess the situation. If the location permits, the team will search for the mother. If she can't be located, they will know the best next steps to take.

Pam Tharp is a member of the High Country Humane Advisory Board.

