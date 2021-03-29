Animal Welfare: How to make sure puppies and kittens thrive this spring

Spring is in the air, and that means litters and litters of new kittens and puppies will be coming in to High Country Humane. While we all love those sweet little furry faces, we'd like to reduce the number of them who need good homes. Here's what you can do to help ensure that every kitten and puppy gets the loving home it deserves.
Spay or Neuter Your Pet
According to Liz Olson, Executive Director of High Country Humane, "There are over 1,200 unwanted kittens and puppies that are brought into the shelter every year. That is more than 1/3 of the overall shelter intakes for the entire year."
If your pet needs to be spayed or neutered and the cost is a concern, you may qualify for a low-cost or no-cost spay or neuter voucher. Grants have been provided by the Arizona Pet-Friendly License Plate program to help pay for this vital service. Please call 928-526-0742 for more information.
The Coconino County Public Health Department (928-555-1212) and Coconino Humane Association (928-555-1212) also have spay/neuter vouchers, so please reach out to them as well.
Volunteer to Foster
Of the over 1,200 puppies & kittens that will come in, almost all need a foster home before being available for adoption. Fostering is a temporary commitment and provides animals the experience of living with a family and being cared for in a home which cannot be matched in a shelter environment.
"Foster families are so valuable to our organization, the animals, and our community,” notes Ms. Olson, “Our foster program is dependent on the generous hearts of our volunteers, and I'm always amazed at how much the foster families care for animals who aren't their own.”
All supplies are provided and medical needs covered when fostering with High Country Humane.
Community Cats/TNR
Neighborhood stray cats that have not been fixed are another source of unwanted kittens. Volunteers with the High Country Humane TNR program work year-round with residents to help identify, trap and fix free-roaming neighborhood cats.
High Country has received a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff to expand the shelter's TNR efforts with a "targeted" spay/neuter program within the Flagstaff city limits. Research has indicated that neighborhoods within the Sunnyside community would benefit the most. The grant will pay for the spay or neuter surgery and Rabies and FVRCP vaccines for 75 eligible cats.
"This effort is vital to the overall health and well-being of the community animals. I've been in the field working with our TNR volunteers, and it's so gratifying to see how well these cats respond to the care HCH provides” observes Ms. Olson.
If you would like to volunteer, need help trapping a stray cat, or want more information about Trap, Neuter, and Return, please call our program coordinator at 928-773-1330.
And finally...
Beware of "Abandoned" Baby Kittens
As Springtime approaches, it's possible when you're out and about, whether in town or hiking in a remote area, that you might happen upon a litter of kittens that appear to be abandoned.
Well-meaning people often think the kittens need help and could perish without intervention. These caring individuals will take the kittens from the location and, depending on the age of the kittens, that separation from the mom can create significant problems for the kittens and for the shelter staff or fosters who ultimately care for them.
Most times, the mom is simply off hunting and will return to her kittens. If she sees humans around, she may hide from view, which can make matters worse. If you find yourself in this situation, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First: Don't touch the kittens but do make sure they are safe from predators.
Next: If possible, have someone stay with the kittens and call the Front Desk at HCH (928-526-0742). They will put you in touch with our field team, who can help assess the situation. If the location permits, the team will search for the mother. If she can't be located, they will know the best next steps to take.
Pam Tharp is a member of the High Country Humane Advisory Board.