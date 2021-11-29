Animal Welfare: High Country Humane looking ahead to 2022

As an animal lover, you've probably been to an animal shelter; you probably adopted your pet(s) from one. You know it's a safe place to take a stray animal or a lost pet, hopefully, to be reunited with its owner. You may even have donated to support the care of homeless animals. But the extreme challenges of daily life at an animal shelter are unknown to most of us.

Liz Olson, the executive director of High Country Humane, provided some insight at a recent fundraiser to expand HCH's capacity to provide low-cost spay/neuter services and other veterinary care to low-income households.

"When I came to HCH, I was not prepared for what I saw: a great need for low-cost vet care within the community and a shelter struggling valiantly to manage the high number of animals arriving each day," Olson said. "We've seen our intake numbers go from 2,800 in 2019 (our first year) to 2,900 in our second year and now to 3,500+ animals. We know that with a rising intake number, we have to address spay and neuter on a much larger level."

HCH is the only animal shelter in northern Arizona to have a full-time veterinarian and vet tech team, and HCH has provided on-site vet care for the shelter animals from the beginning. Adding a second veterinarian would allow HCH to provide low-cost spay/neuter services on a regular basis to the low-income households in the community.

At the same presentation, Carly Bennett, High Country Humane’s only veterinarian, noted that vet care in a shelter environment is quite different from private practice.

"We take care of the sick and the elderly, which means daily medications and sometimes-critical care. We're also available to fosters 24/7 via a cell phone that the lead tech and I share," Bennett said. "Most people think shelter medicine is sad, but I've never looked at it that way. I get to help animals that in other situations would not be helped. That expression ‘You never work a day in your life if you do what you love’ certainly applies to me.”

Bennett shared two cases that illustrate some of the challenges presented on a given day.

“America is a dog that came to HCH as an owner surrender due to the landlord’s concerns about the damage she was doing to the apartment with her inappropriate urination. Despite having been to a vet previously, we discovered a very large bladder stone. This poor girl had been 'growing' this stone for three years. Once it was removed, America’s 'behavior problem' went away.

"Marisol came to us as a middle-aged stray. She didn’t do well during her spay procedure and x-rays revealed an enlarged heart. A colleague of mine did a full heart work up for us and diagnosed Marisol with severe heart valve disease. She is a perfect example of our philosophy of care: We treat every animal to the best of our ability. This great dog is receiving treatment in foster care while she waits for her forever home. She will not have a long life, but we’re making sure it’s a good one.”

While cases like these illustrate the level of compassion shown to all the shelter animals, the urgent need is for additional low-cost spay/neuter services.

“There is so much more we can do to support the animals living in our community when we have fewer animals to care for” Olson said. "High Country Humane began with the philosophy that improved animal welfare means taking a holistic approach. We're committed to making a difference in the lives of all the animals in our community while addressing the problem of pet overpopulation. With the support of the community and our donors, we will make this plan a reality. Providing a full-time low-cost spay and neuter clinic and vet care for low-income families is a top priority for High Country Humane in 2022."

For information on adopting, fostering, or any HCH programs, please go to www.HighCountryHumane.org. Written by Pam Tharp, High Country Humane Advisory Board member.

