Animal Welfare: High Country Humane clinic reopens variety of services

The COVID-19 crisis has altered everyone’s lives, and the companion animals and their owners have not been immune to its effects. They have experienced both the favorable and the negative impacts of the pandemic.
For many people, their companion animals have proven to be a comforting presence during this stressful time and record numbers of new adopters in Flagstaff and across the country have (temporarily) left the shelters empty.
Also, many people volunteered to foster animals, which helped shelters cope with shorter hours and reduced staffing. In some communities, innovative strategies such as virtual adoptions replaced in-person shelter adoptions.
Regrettably, many vet offices (including our shelter clinic) had to close or operate under reduced capacity, eliminating non-essential services such as spay/neuter, and now we have an influx of puppies and kitties at the shelter.
The good news, though, is that High Country Humane is now able to reopen its clinic, and spay and neuter surgeries for public animals will resume.
If you have a cat or dog that needs to be spayed or neutered, you may qualify for a low-cost or no-cost spay or neuter voucher. Grants have been provided by the Arizona Community Foundation and the Arizona Pet Friendly License Plate program to help low-income families pay for this vital service. Please call 928-526-0742 to see if you qualify for one of these programs or to schedule an appointment.
County Public Health and Coconino Humane Association also have vouchers to help with spay or neuter, so please reach out to them as well.
Low-Cost Vaccination Clinics are returning in June.
Rabies season is upon us, so now is a great time to get your animals vaccinated. HCH will be holding two low-cost vaccine clinics in June. One will be Saturday, June 6th, from 9 -11 a.m., and the other will be on June 20th, also from 9 -11 a.m. The clinics will be held at the shelter at 11665 N. Highway 89.
We ask that you wait in your car, to comply with the social distancing guidelines, and we'll call you when we're ready for you and your pet.
The first 20 people on each date will get a free microchip for their animal. Each year, hundreds of animals go missing in Flagstaff. Having your pet microchipped dramatically increases your chance of bringing that pet home safely.
Would you like a little “temporary” love in your life?
Due to the high number of puppies and kittens brought in during May (99 puppies and 90 kittens — yes, kitten and puppy season is upon us!) we continue to need fosters to help care for these little ones. Puppies and kittens always do better in foster homes (and find their forever homes faster) because of the love and attention the foster parents give them.
Foster parents provide temporary care (and love) until the animal is old enough to be adopted. Food, supplies, and vet care are supplied.
If you’d like to help a vulnerable puppy or kitten and get a LOT of LOVE and a LOT of FUN in return, please email foster@highcountryhumane.org.
Working Cats Program
High Country Humane tries to ensure the most desirable outcome for every animal who enters the shelter. That’s why they work to identify feral or stray cats who are happier living independently or prefer to keep their distance from humans but still need a protected or sheltered living arrangement. These cats are great candidates for the Working Cats Program.
Businesses and individuals who want an environmentally safe way to protect their property from vermin and rodents can adopt these cats. In return for a warm, safe place to stay at night the cat (or cats) provide rodent control. Guidance on caring for your “rodent control expert” will be provided.
All working cats have been examined by our veterinarian, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, please call High Country Humane at 928-526-0742.
If you would like to donate to support High Country Humane and any of these programs, please go to https://highcountryhumane.org/donate.
Pamela Tharp is a member of the Advisory Board member of High Country Humane.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.