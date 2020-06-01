Animal Welfare: High Country Humane clinic reopens variety of services

County Public Health and Coconino Humane Association also have vouchers to help with spay or neuter, so please reach out to them as well.

Low-Cost Vaccination Clinics are returning in June.

Rabies season is upon us, so now is a great time to get your animals vaccinated. HCH will be holding two low-cost vaccine clinics in June. One will be Saturday, June 6th, from 9 -11 a.m., and the other will be on June 20th, also from 9 -11 a.m. The clinics will be held at the shelter at 11665 N. Highway 89.

We ask that you wait in your car, to comply with the social distancing guidelines, and we'll call you when we're ready for you and your pet.

The first 20 people on each date will get a free microchip for their animal. Each year, hundreds of animals go missing in Flagstaff. Having your pet microchipped dramatically increases your chance of bringing that pet home safely.

Would you like a little “temporary” love in your life?