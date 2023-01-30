Animal Welfare: February is National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month

February is National Spay/Neuter Awareness month, so it’s a good time to revisit the pet overpopulation problem.

Some national animal welfare organizations, including PetSmart Charities and the ASPCA, promote adoption as the answer to this ongoing problem. However, that philosophy doesn’t consider that the number of cats and dogs born each year far exceeds the number of people looking for a new pet.

Ironically, thanks to advances in veterinary care, the average life expectancy for our pets has increased over the last 20 years. This, along with education about better care for companion animals, has resulted in a slower timeline for adding a new pet to a home.

As an example, more cats are living indoors than in the past. US Davis’s School of Veterinary Medicine states, “Indoor cats live on average 10-15 years, while outdoor cats live on average 2-5 years.”

Female dogs can have litters twice a year, and cats can reproduce several times a year. This makes reducing the number of available adoptable animals all the more critical.

Yet, according to Liz Olson, High Country Humane’s Executive Director, the number of animals coming into the shelter has increased over the last several years despite increased adoptions.

We’re fortunate to have a shelter like High Country Humane, whose philosophy is “no animal shall be euthanized because of time, space or treatable condition.” That’s not the case at all in animal shelters. Last year, 2.7 million healthy dogs and cats were euthanized because it was deemed the only available option.

Access to low-cost spay/neuter services is the answer most animal welfare advocates suggest. Yet, these services can be hard to find.

“We know spay/neuter works to reduce the number of animals born each year, but not everyone can afford the prices at private vet clinics,” says Diane Jarvis, a High Country Humane board member. “Ever since the Low-Cost Spay/Neuter clinic closed in 2017, it’s been my hope that an animal-loving entrepreneur will step in and create a new clinic.”

According to Sue Marue, Director of the Ark Cat Sanctuary, “If more low-cost spay/neuter services were available, it could dramatically impact the number of animals surrendered each year. We regularly get calls from people needing to surrender a pregnant cat. These owners didn’t have the money to spay their cat, and now we have to deal with the consequences and costs.”

The question becomes: Who is responsible for solving this problem? Is it the owner, the veterinary community, or the government? Cost seems to be the biggest issue.

A canine spay at a private clinic in Flagstaff starts at $260 and quickly goes up. A feline spay can be as little as $150 but typically runs much higher.

Arizona’s License Plate Fund makes grants annually to animal shelters to help defray the costs; however, these vouchers can be difficult to get. Some cities have built their own low-cost clinics and find it saves money in the long run by reducing the number of animals going into shelters.

Sadly, by not sterilizing their pets, owners of intact dogs and cats are unwittingly condemning their pet’s unplanned offspring to a life of uncertainty. While most of those puppies and kittens don’t wind up in the shelter, they can find themselves offered as “free to a good home,” and the cycle repeats.

Cats and dogs have a nine-week gestation period, so February is the perfect time to spay or neuter your cat or dog to avoid having to deal with that spring litter of kittens or puppies!

High Country Humane’s TNR (trap-neuter-return) program encourages citizens to trap unsterilized feral cats living on their property or within the community. Since the program began in March 2020, over 850 cats have been spayed or neutered. For more information, please visit highcountryhumane.org/community-cats-program/

Community cats need your help. If you’re a cat lover, you know how expensive it can be to feed your pet. It can sometimes be financially overwhelming for those who feed the community cats around town. If you’d like to help, please donate food at High Country Humane, specifying the Community Cat Program, or go to www.HighCountryHumane.org/donate and click on Community Cats.