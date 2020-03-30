Animal Welfare: Ensuring that every pet remains healthy and safe

“I am thankful and excited to join High Country Humane as its new Executive Director,” said Olson. “I am humbled by the opportunity to help families and animals in Coconino County. Bringing exceptional animal care and community programs together is my passion. This is an exciting time to lead the High Country Humane team, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Additionally, Emily Auerbacher has been hired to replace Liz Olson and will assume the title of Shelter Manager. Emily has a strong background in animal welfare (having worked previously at the Humane Society of Sedona) and will be responsible for the animal care, and the Foster and Volunteer programs.

Outgoing Interim Executive Director Liz Bohlke spoke highly of Emily’s qualifications saying, “Emily’s enthusiasm, excitement and can-do attitude will help our already strong team weather these challenging times.

High Country Humane is the official shelter for Flagstaff and Coconino County.

And finally, a reminder that High Country Humane now holds the contract to provide animal welfare services for both Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff. This means that HCH is responsible for caring for lost and found animals within our community.

If you find a stray animal, please take it to HCH. If your pet becomes lost, please contact High Country at 928-526-0742 to look for your lost pet. Photos of stray animals are posted daily to the HCH Facebook page.

Pamela Tharp is a member of the High County Humane Advisory Board.

