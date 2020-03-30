Animal Welfare: Ensuring that every pet remains healthy and safe

A crisis like the one we’re currently facing is especially difficult for the already vulnerable, and this is certainly true for the homeless and underserved animals in our community.
One of High Country Humane’s primary goals is to ensure that every pet in our community is healthy and resides in a safe and loving home. However, due to the CoViD-19 crisis, veterinarians have been asked to temporarily suspend non-essential services; HCH is following this order and has been forced to put some of its veterinary services on hold including:
• Low-Cost Vaccination Clinics are temporarily on hold.
• Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics are temporarily on hold. While HCH considers spay/neuter services essential to a healthy pet, we are temporarily suspending this service that’s provided for low income families.
When circumstances change, we will notify the public through our social media outlets.
Ongoing services at High Country Humane include:
Pet Food Bank
One of the most common reasons a pet owner gives up their companion is financial hardship. The HCH Pet Food Pantry, which is entirely supported through community donations, is designed to help struggling families keep beloved pets in their homes. If you’re experiencing financial hardship due to the CoViD-19 Pandemic and are not able to feed your animals, please call the shelter at 928-526-0742 for information about qualifying for assistance.
Managed Admissions Explained
While many families are currently adopting pets for additional emotional support, there will be those times (loss of housing, financial hardship) when family pets must be surrendered for the sake of the animal.
You have free articles remaining.
HCH is an open- and managed-admission shelter which means HCH has a contractual obligation to take in all animals, however, the times and circumstances of the admissions are managed.
By scheduling the hours they accept owner-surrendered animals, HCH can plan for staffing and match capacity to provide humane care, improve animal flow, provide more individualized attention to both the animals and the people surrendering them and better serve the community.
If you need to surrender a pet, please call the shelter for an appointment to discuss the best options for you and your pet.
New Leadership Team Announced
Director of Operations Elizabeth (Liz) Olson has been promoted to Executive Director effective April 1. 2020.
Since arriving at High Country Humane, Olson has made low-cost services a priority, developed more streamlined volunteer orientation programs, and has focused on making the shelter a first-class facility for Coconino County, helping both pets and families. Previously, she worked at the Humane Society of Sedona as Shelter Manager and Director of Operations, where she managed the budget and created programs for low-cost services focused on helping families while reducing pet overpopulation.
“I am thankful and excited to join High Country Humane as its new Executive Director,” said Olson. “I am humbled by the opportunity to help families and animals in Coconino County. Bringing exceptional animal care and community programs together is my passion. This is an exciting time to lead the High Country Humane team, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together.”
Additionally, Emily Auerbacher has been hired to replace Liz Olson and will assume the title of Shelter Manager. Emily has a strong background in animal welfare (having worked previously at the Humane Society of Sedona) and will be responsible for the animal care, and the Foster and Volunteer programs.
Outgoing Interim Executive Director Liz Bohlke spoke highly of Emily’s qualifications saying, “Emily’s enthusiasm, excitement and can-do attitude will help our already strong team weather these challenging times.
High Country Humane is the official shelter for Flagstaff and Coconino County.
And finally, a reminder that High Country Humane now holds the contract to provide animal welfare services for both Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff. This means that HCH is responsible for caring for lost and found animals within our community.
If you find a stray animal, please take it to HCH. If your pet becomes lost, please contact High Country at 928-526-0742 to look for your lost pet. Photos of stray animals are posted daily to the HCH Facebook page.
Pamela Tharp is a member of the High County Humane Advisory Board.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.