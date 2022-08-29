Animal Welfare: Catching up on various news with High Country Humane

Senior dogs at High County Humane fetch grant

The Grey Muzzle Organization recently awarded High Country Humane (HCH) $7,500 to help reduce the number of senior dogs surrendered for medical conditions the family cannot afford to treat, as well as provide diagnostic and medical treatment for senior dogs in HCH’s care.

HCH is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen from 344 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $705,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 12-year-old Willard and 8-year-old Sheena the veterinary and dental care they need to be ready to go to their forever homes,” said Liz Olson, Executive Director of HCH. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 14 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like High Country Humane make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Flagstaff area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of High Country Humane.

Spay/neuter grant for Sunnyside extended to Sept. 15

The Arizona Community Foundation-Flagstaff has generously provided grants over the last several years to help spay or neuter homeless cats in the Sunnyside area. Now, for a limited time, they’ve opened up the latest grant to include owned cats to help reduce the overpopulation of cats within that community. The funding ends on Sept. 15, so if you or someone you know has a cat or kitten (at least four months old) that needs to be spayed (females) or neutered (males), please call the program coordinator at 928-773-1330 for details.

Companion animals belong in a home, not a shelter

The shelter, even one as sensitive and responsive to the needs of their animals as High Country Humane, is not the ideal place for companion animals to spend more than a few days. Most animals entering the shelter experience some level of stress associated with being in a strange environment and, depending on the animal’s personality, some suffer more than others.

Therefore, it’s a high priority to find foster families willing to share their homes with the animals who cannot be immediately put up for adoption. These special cases include animals that have health issues that slow down the adoption process; kittens and puppies, with or without their moms, who need a higher level of care and personal attention than the shelter staff can usually provide; and older or medically disabled dogs and cats, especially those who are recovering from serious surgeries and need the supportive care that only a home environment can offer.

With a shelter like HCH, which has a live release rate of 98% and whose mission is to provide the most desirable outcome for every animal in its care, it is imperative to enlist the support of all animal lovers in the community to provide that high level of care.

If you can open your home and your heart to a shelter animal, even for a short time, please visit the HCH website (www.HighCountryHumane.org/Foster-Opportunities) for more details.

Board of Directors welcomes new members

Ken Lamm, Chairman of the HCH Board of Directors, recently announced the addition of four new Board members. “We’re excited that Ali Applin, CEO of NALTRA; Brian Landauer, General Manager of Findlay Toyota-Flagstaff; Kelly Tesselink, Council Director for Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona; and Elizabeth Vogler, Director of the Flagstaff Festival of Science have joined our current Board of exemplary individuals who serve the companion animals in our community. Together, we will continue to make great strides in improving animal welfare in northern Arizona.”