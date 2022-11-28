Animal Welfare: Catching up on the news with High Country Humane

Increased national euthanasia figures alarm animal welfare advocates

As part of its annual survey of animal shelters nationwide, Best Friends Animal Society’s data for 2021 showed an increase in the number of animals euthanized in shelters compared with 2020.

While we’re fortunate here in Flagstaff to have a shelter like High Country Humane that has consistently produced a live release rate of over 95% since opening its doors in 2019, these national numbers indicate that our passion for pets is limited.

The COVID adoption phenomenon has subsided, and HCH has seen a record number of intakes nearing the 4,000 mark this year.

“We’re alarmed by the continuously increasing numbers of animals,” says Liz Olson, Executive Director. “While our hearts are open to helping every animal, our space is obviously limited. If we didn’t have the support of our partners and donors, we couldn’t create the positive outcomes that we do.”

While the recent focus of national organizations like PetSmart Charities and the ASPCA has been on increasing adoptions to save more animals, the lack of spay/neuter services is a major cause of pet overpopulation.

HCH has made expanding its public spay/neuter services a top priority for 2023, but the limited availability of qualified veterinary professionals has hampered the effort. Many working within Flagstaff’s animal welfare arena feel that the only realistic solution is a privately funded, low-cost, community spay/neuter clinic.

AZ Pet-Friendly License Plate Fund awards $5K to HCH TNR Program

As part of its long-term commitment to reducing the number of homeless animals in the community, HCH began its TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program at the beginning of 2020. As of today, we’ve spayed or neutered 822 cats.

This achievement was recognized recently by the Arizona Pet-Friendly License Plate Fund with a grant for $5,000 which will help pay to fix an additional 100 cats in 2023.

The program is funded through the sales of distinctive, personalized pet-friendly license plates. Each plate costs $25, with $17 going to the fund to help pay for spay/neuter surgeries.

The plates have been the state’s primary source of funding since 2004; however, you can now also donate to the program through your personal income tax return.

Foster families needed to provide supportive care

For many animals entering the shelter, being adopted immediately or reunited with their families is not a realistic option. Finding foster families willing to share their homes with these animals until they’ve recovered from their traumas or been socialized well enough to be welcomed into new families is a high priority.

These special cases include kittens and puppies who need a higher level of care and personal attention than the shelter staff can usually provide; animals with health issues that slow down the adoption process; and older or medically disabled dogs and cats, especially those who are recovering from serious surgeries.

If you can open your home and your heart to a shelter animal, even for a short time, please visit the HCH website (www.HighCountryHumane.org/Foster-Opportunities) for more details.

Barn Cats willing to work for “food”

The TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program often finds cats living in locations or conditions that are not safe for them to be returned. HCH offers the Working Cats Program as an alternative living arrangement for these stray or feral cats who can’t be adopted into traditional homes. The program places cats in barns and at local businesses looking for inexpensive, safe, and effective rodent control. You provide the shelter, food, and fresh water, and the cats catch any rodents hanging around your business or barn. For information about “hiring” a working cat or cats, please call High Country Humane at 928-526-0742.

Today is “GivingTuesday”

GivingTuesday is a global initiative working to inspire generosity as a part of everyday life, and this is one way to help the homeless animals in our community. Whether giving your time as a foster, stopping to help a lost animal, or making a monetary donation, we all have the opportunity to make the world a better place through our acts of generosity. Please consider the needs of the homeless animals in our community this GivingTuesday.