Animal Welfare: Answering some frequently asked questions

Flagstaff's animal lovers have high expectations for their shelter, so we'd like to address some frequently asked questions.

Q. It seems like High Country Humane (HCH) is always full and can't or won't take in more animals. I've heard people say they've been turned away by the staff. What's the point of having a shelter if you can't take in an animal when needed?

As the official shelter of Flagstaff and Coconino County, HCH has a responsibility to the community, and a contractual obligation, to provide the highest level of care possible and is aware that more animals need shelter than HCH can provide. Shelters across the country are facing this challenge, and it's a multi-faceted problem.

What does "full" mean? It depends on whether the shelter is an open or managed admission shelter.

An open admission shelter accepts any animal brought in and has no limit on the number of animals it will take; however, there is no guarantee that animals won't be euthanized when that shelter runs out of space.

High Country Humane is a managed admission shelter, meaning that barring a community-wide emergency such as a major fire, the shelter "manages" the number of animals it will take at any given time. This helps prevent illness within the shelter and maintain the level of care provided. HCH has a live release rate of 97.2% and does NOT euthanize animals for time, space, or treatable conditions.

The second component is space. The building that houses HCH was initially designed as a private facility, not a public shelter. Based on established industry standards, the housing capacity of HCH is 2,500 animals a year.

For the three years that HCH has been open, animal intake has surpassed that number. In 2019, total intakes were 2,818; in 2020, the total was 2,944; in 2021, it was 3,533, and 2022 is on track to exceed 4,000 animals.

Allowing the shelter to become overcrowded is not in anyone's best interest. This is the reason HCH often asks the community for help when the shelter is full. Help with fostering a litter of puppies or kittens or caring for an animal recovering from a complicated surgery; help in either adopting or promoting the adoption of a shelter dog or cat; help with understanding the practical reasons behind these policies and decisions.

Q. What options do pet owners have when circumstances dictate they can no longer keep their pets, but the shelter is full? What if the owner doesn't have time to look for a new home or has had no luck trying to re-home the animal?

The shelter is intended to serve as a temporary, safe place for stray animals, abandoned pets, and emergency evacuations; surrendering a family pet to the shelter should be the last resort.

HCH knows the best place for a companion animal is with its family and offers options for most animal surrender situations. These resources include assisting with pet food, medical bills, or behavioral issues. HCH asks owners surrendering a pet to schedule an appointment online and requires them to first take independent action.

According to Liz Olson, Executive Director, "Too often an owner waits until the last minute before reaching out for help. That's unfortunate because it limits our ability to provide significant support."

HCH devotes an entire page on its website (www.highcountryhumane.org/surrender-a-pet) to resources for owners facing this situation. If your circumstances require re-homing your pet, please take these steps first.

Q. Vet care is so expensive! Are there any plans to offer low-cost medical services other than spay/neuters, and when will the shelter start offering spay/neuter surgeries again?

Despite the high cost of adding low-cost medical services, estimated at $450,000 annually, HCH is committed to serving the animals living in low-income households with the accessible, high-quality vet care they need and deserve.

HCH has been actively recruiting for a second veterinarian and vet tech support staff for several months; however, there is currently a nationwide shortage of veterinary care personnel. As soon as additional staff can be added, public spay/neuter surgeries will resume, and the clinic will expand its services.

For answers to any other questions, please visit www.HighCountryHumane.org.

Written by Pam Tharp, High Country Humane Advisory Board member.

