Animal Welfare: Animal-loving Flagstaff comes up big once again

As we come to the end of 2020, a year unlike any other, there is much to be grateful for and acknowledge.
High Country Humane is certainly grateful for the animal-loving community in Flagstaff. These folks have whole-heartedly shown up to help ensure that our companion animals are well-cared for.
Foster families who responded without hesitation when asked to care for bottle babies, both canine and feline, and provide that extra level of care for medical cases and senior animals; donors who generously opened their wallets to ensure that needed additional resources were always available; and the volunteers who willingly gave of their time and energy, all helped to expand the capacity of the HCH shelter.
Add to this the hard-working, compassionate staff at HCH, including a full-time in-house veterinary team, and the result is a remarkable record of achievements including:
• 2,692 animals taken in so far this year
• 1,923 of those adopted into new homes and 409 returned to their owners, and
• A "Live Release Rate" of 97.3%, meaning that of the animals who entered High Country Humane, 97.3% were either adopted, returned to their owners, or transferred to another shelter or rescue.
All things considered, a good year for the companion animals.
New Shelter Manager Announced
Executive Director Liz Olsen announced that Julie Tasch became the new shelter manager at the beginning of November.
"Julie's background includes nearly 15 years working in both animal welfare and wildlife biology. She comes to us from Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, where she worked in the Dog Town section as a Caregiver/Manager/Team Leader for over eight years. Well-known for running the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and building effective programs that reduce the number of animals entering shelters, her experiences at Best Friends will serve Julie well in her new position as Shelter Manager.
Beyond her experience, Julie is a genuinely kind and compassionate person. She shares many of our values here at High Country and is excited to be back in Flagstaff and joining our team," said Ms. Olson.
Asked why she chose to return to Flagstaff, Julie replied, "Before working at Best Friends, I worked in this building when it was Second Chance as a Lead Animal Behavior Technician, so it's a real homecoming for me. I loved my time in Flagstaff, and I'm excited to be returning to join the HCH team!"
She added, "At Best Friends, we house around 350 dogs at any given time and specialize in working with dogs that have behavior challenges or special medical needs. The animal welfare field continues to evolve, and I'm eager to share my experiences and knowledge with the staff at High Country as well as the animal-loving Flagstaff community.
I'll be coming to Flagstaff with my own two pups, Mojo and Maeby, and we can't wait to meet everyone."
HCH Pet Food Bank here to help
One of the most common reasons pet owners give up their companion is financial hardship. The HCH Pet Food Pantry, supported entirely through community donations, is designed to help struggling families keep beloved pets in their homes. If you're experiencing financial hardship and cannot feed your animals, please call the shelter at 928-526-0742 for information about qualifying for assistance.
Working Cats Program
Feral or stray cats who can’t be adopted into traditional homes still need a protected or sheltered living arrangement. These cats are great candidates for the Working Cats Program which places cats in barns, flower shops, police stations, and other businesses looking for inexpensive, safe, and effective rodent control.
If you’d like more information about “hiring” a working cat, please call 928-526-0742.
TNR for stray, feral, or community cats
With the harsh winter weather coming, cats living on their own need your help. Many well-meaning citizens provide food stations and sources of clean water, which is needed and commended, but spaying or neutering and vaccinating these cats will help keep them healthy and keep their numbers down.
If you need help trapping a stray cat or want more information on caring for these cats, please call our TNR program coordinator at 928-773-1330. This service is provided at no cost.
Pamela Tharp is a High Country Humane Advisory Board member.
