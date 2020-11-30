Animal Welfare: Animal-loving Flagstaff comes up big once again

New Shelter Manager Announced

Executive Director Liz Olsen announced that Julie Tasch became the new shelter manager at the beginning of November.

"Julie's background includes nearly 15 years working in both animal welfare and wildlife biology. She comes to us from Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, where she worked in the Dog Town section as a Caregiver/Manager/Team Leader for over eight years. Well-known for running the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and building effective programs that reduce the number of animals entering shelters, her experiences at Best Friends will serve Julie well in her new position as Shelter Manager.

Beyond her experience, Julie is a genuinely kind and compassionate person. She shares many of our values here at High Country and is excited to be back in Flagstaff and joining our team," said Ms. Olson.

Asked why she chose to return to Flagstaff, Julie replied, "Before working at Best Friends, I worked in this building when it was Second Chance as a Lead Animal Behavior Technician, so it's a real homecoming for me. I loved my time in Flagstaff, and I'm excited to be returning to join the HCH team!"