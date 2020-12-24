An overland version of Air BnB comes to Flagstaff

The hulking Toyota Tacoma, off-road 4x4 edition, that constitutes (so far) the fleet for the adventure startup Overland Flagstaff is painted orange, technically. But it’s not a garish orange, not some hideous spray-tan orange, more like a burnt sienna pigment that can blend in well with, say, a sunset in the Southern Utah red rocks.

That’s fitting, because the premise behind Mike Rickerd’s idea to rent Tacomas fully loaded with camping gear, from cutlery to tent and everything in between, is to have people get close to nature, to see as much as they can in a limited amount of time, and most of all blend in and become one with the environment.

Yes, if any truck can do all that, it’s the Tacoma, he insists. And Rickerd’s fledgling business — a second truck is on order and, eventually, there’ll be a fleet of six — depends on the reliability of the vehicle he’s leasing to tourists who may or may not have much experience traversing the wide-open spaces and rutty roads that greet them.

Overlanding, as the pastime is called, usually is not something that people can dabble in. A sturdy vehicle and tons of gear is a must, as is knowing the lay of the land and how to navigate it.