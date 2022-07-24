An intimate look at what nourishes us: A sneak peak into the Body Garden with MOCAF

We eat food for many reasons—we eat to survive, to obtain fuel and nutrients to make our bodies healthy and we also eat for enjoyment. We eat to learn about the world around us, and we eat to understand others. We spend a majority of our lifetimes eating or consuming, but how often are we investigating or asking ourselves what is it that we consume that truly nourishes us? What is the relationship that our bodies, minds, and spirits have with the food we consume? Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff, or MOCAF, asks us to consider what truly nourishes us in their latest exhibit premiering on July 30th.

Dawn Kish and partner Bill Esposito along with MOCAF members have put together Body Garden, an exhibit featuring Kish’s photography, an installation farmer’s market, produce from Bluebird Farms, intentional food tastings, regional cocktails. An after party in the same space will include DJ Dirtyverbs, a Cumbia DJ visiting from southern Arizona.

“It's actually a collaboration between me and my partner. He's a master gardener, and I fell in love with him and his garden,” said Kish. After completing a meditation on observing the people you love do what they love, Kish was inspired.

Kish said, “I took a step back one day and I just watched him and his garden. I fell in love with this person and I fell in love with his garden and I just started taking photos of him and his vegetables….and his other parts, too.”

Esposito’s garden is filled with all kinds of things, including many tropical fruits and vegetables. Living part time in Arizona and part time in Puerto Rico has given Esposito the knowledge and opportunity to work with different climates to grow different foods. Kish’s photography captures Esposito and herself with different foods grown from his garden in various states of nakedness.

Esposito said, “This exhibit is about the beauty, power, fragility and bounty of nature. It’s about the cycle which connects and nurtures us all. It’s about taking a role in caring for your little part of the world…which in return will care for you.”

“We should get intimate with our food,” said Kish. “Food connects us. How many times have we just taken food in and not really, you know, had it had an experience to just like, you know, sit back, relax with it? I think it’s good to know where all the ingredients come from and knowing what they do to our bodies.”

MOCAF board member Kimberly Murdza and Board President Dre Adauto are working with Kish and Esposito to bring this exhibit to life, to nourish not only through food but through the work that art, music, and connection brings people.

“The goal was to incorporate all of our bodily senses, so it’s the visual incorporation -- the story of the intimacy between Dawn and Bill and then coming into the community and being able to be integrated into that. We’ll have the incorporation of local Bluebird Farm, and we'll be creating some tastings of foods that you can have. We also are going to have music, so you’re going to be hearing the connection as well. We want people to feel fully involved in this beautiful work that Dawn has produced,” said MOCAF board member Kimberly Murdza.

“Music is a huge connector of community, as well as nourisher of our human experience. If we are growing organisms, when we blossom is through movement or through enjoyment, or through hearing what music brings to your body,” said Adauto.

DJ Dirtyverbs, a DJ from Tucson and former member of the Flagstaff community, will bring a wide depth of knowledge and collection of sounds of the Southwest, particularly focusing on the Latinx and Hispanic soundscape through cumbia, norteno and many other musical movements.

Adauto said, “It’s going to be a rare treat for us up here where Cumbia music or music from the Latinx diaspora rarely gets highlighted.”

With all of the different elements in play—smell and taste of different foods, photography, music and gathering people together—MOCAF’s exhibit will create a world of vibrant color for the night. This will be the only event MOCAF will have hosted through the summer of 2022, having to halt its operations during the beginning of the pandemic just after a show in February 2020. MOCAF has since cautiously reopened their space and their events to in-person gatherings.

“Metaphorically, I think all of us have been buried and planted. Hopefully, it's what happened over the last two years. It's inundating, and hopefully these kinds of things blossom us as a community back,” said Adauto. “It was just so hard not to see people and not share in the human experience of joy and color and music. We had to shut down this space and we set aside so much of our energy and time to try to nourish ourselves and then things like this are our fruit, our flowers of that time.”

“I hope people walk away with a bit more respect for growers, plants and nature, a bit more knowledge of their food supply and a curiosity to maybe try to grow their own,” said Esposito.

Kish added, “It's very powerful knowledge to learn more about our food and try to grow it ourselves, and get more connected to the earth.”

Nourishment, as in food or as in art, sustains us. Nourishment allows us the ability to continue to do whatever it is that we are passionate about. MOCAF in turn provides itself as a garden that hopes to nourish those who engage in their exhibits, from grower or organizer of the exhibit to the fruits of art and those who consume such as the audience. Body Garden will be held on July 30th, from 4 PM to 10 PM in MOCAF’s warehouse located at 555 Blackbird Roost #5.