An adventurer turns 90: Flagstaff's Allan Blair may have slowed down, but his memories endure

Reading of his exploits, you get the sense of a man at one with nature, thoroughly immersed in what he was doing. Here’s an excerpt from his John Muir Trail trek:

“I ran down to Trail Crest because it felt good. My legs felt like steel springs! We regrouped, had a snack, and I ran down the 120 switchbacks on the headwall to Trail Camp, carrying my pack. … I was almost in tears at the thought that I couldn’t keep those steel springs in my legs in everyday life. That day, we covered 16 miles, climbing almost 4,000 feet, and I felt like keeping going at the end of the day.”

As a boy, Blair took to the outdoors.

He fondly recalls his first kayaking adventure in 1935 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in a craft built by his mother from a kit. He spent much of his young adulthood pursuing a doctorate in chemistry and starting his own plastics consulting business in New Jersey.

His commitment to an adventuresome life began in earnest around age 40, when his marriage ended and he began to take stock in what really mattered.

“I was married to a woman whose only — I think it’s called a sport — was verbal fighting,” he said, laughing. “So I started walking out of the house when she wanted to fight.”

To hike?