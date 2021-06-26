An adventurer turns 90: Flagstaff's Allan Blair may have slowed down, but his memories endure

Allan Blair turns 90 today and, frankly, he’s got nothing special planned.
Sure, his buddies down at the Montoya Senior Center threw him a party on Friday afternoon, and that was nice and all. But this is not the way Blair used to spend his birthdays, back in the day, before he traded his brown leather hiking boots for a cherry red walker.
For years, the retired chemist and outdoor aficionado from Flagstaff would climb Humphreys Peak, the highest point in Arizona, to celebrate his birthday. The point was to test his body and spirit, to snub his nose at the ravages of time and show to himself that chronological age was no hindrance to physical rigor.
Back in 2007, in an Arizona Daily Sun feature story about his exploits as a world traveler and aerobic specimen, Blair had this to say about his pilgrimage up the mountain: “When I don’t feel like doing it again, I’ll know I’m over the hill.”
That time, sadly, is here. Actually, it’s not as if Blair “doesn’t feel like” scaling Humphreys’ heights; it’s that, physically, his body will no longer cooperate.
A lifetime of vigorous physical activity — hiking, running, kayaking, canoeing, cross country skiing, mountain biking, mountaineering — kept Blair hale and hardy and feeling younger than his years. Until, well, there began an inevitable decline. He’s had several heart attacks in the past five years, and his lung capacity, once so robust, has greatly diminished.
For those whose goal is a lifetime of fitness and outdoors adventures — and, in Flagstaff, there are many such types — news of Blair at 90 can be a little disheartening. But the man himself has accepted his lot, philosophically and with humor, though occasionally he will lament that he cannot maintain the active lifestyle he fashioned for himself long ago.
In a reflective moment recently at the senior center, Blair dropped his usual jocular, effervescent manner and admitted his frustration.
“I don’t recommend living to 90,” he said with customary bluntness. “Why? Because you start hurting. Everywhere. It’s too hard.”
He scratched his Papa Hemingway-style beard, fiddled with his aviator sunglasses and focused his sky-blue eyes directly at his visitor. He still looks trim and raring to go, adorned in a T-shirt bearing the inscription “Never Underestimate an Old Man Who Loves Kayaking” and adjusting his leather “Crocodile Dundee” hat he got in Australia, the sweat rings around the rim a testament to his decades of outdoors escapades.
“The last time I did it, climbed the peak on my birthday, I think I was 84 years old,” he said. “You know, I was a pretty serious Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim guy, too. Did it many times. Dozens of times. I haven’t been able to do that, either. That’s disappointing. About five or six years ago, my body just wouldn’t do what I wanted it to do anymore. No choice.”
Though physically diminished, Blair remains razor-sharp cognitively. He’s writing his life story in installments he posts on Facebook. He hands over to a reporter a thumb drive containing hundreds upon hundreds of pages detailing his life and times, travels and adventures. And he revels in telling a good story about his younger self.
He’s turned his gaze inward now, reliving his feats in his mind — the next best thing, perhaps, than being still able to forge new experiences. His eyes alight and he breaks into a wide grin recounting an arduous cross country ski trip across Norway, how he and his German friends wowed a comely Norwegian skier near the end of the trip with their physical prowess shushing along on telemark skis.
Blair’s visitor asks, after he finished the tale, so she was impressed by you guys?
“Exactly!” he exclaimed. That’s Blair’s favorite expression, kind of an all-purpose yawp of affirmation.
There are almost too many stories for Blair to remember but, fortunately, he had the presence of mind at the time to document his travels.
Memories come flooding back: That cross country ski trip to the Finnish Lapland in 2001; battling fever in an extending backpacking trip in Nepal; dealing with giardia while scaling the a peak in India; soaking in the hot springs along California’s John Muir Trail; leaning into 35 mph winds crossing Patagonia; close calls on his numerous Colorado River trips; spurring his younger but less fit companions climbing the Grand Tetons in Wyoming; reveling in a two-week walk along the Great Wall of China; circumnavigating the island of Manhattan in one day via kayak.
Reading of his exploits, you get the sense of a man at one with nature, thoroughly immersed in what he was doing. Here’s an excerpt from his John Muir Trail trek:
“I ran down to Trail Crest because it felt good. My legs felt like steel springs! We regrouped, had a snack, and I ran down the 120 switchbacks on the headwall to Trail Camp, carrying my pack. … I was almost in tears at the thought that I couldn’t keep those steel springs in my legs in everyday life. That day, we covered 16 miles, climbing almost 4,000 feet, and I felt like keeping going at the end of the day.”
As a boy, Blair took to the outdoors.
He fondly recalls his first kayaking adventure in 1935 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in a craft built by his mother from a kit. He spent much of his young adulthood pursuing a doctorate in chemistry and starting his own plastics consulting business in New Jersey.
His commitment to an adventuresome life began in earnest around age 40, when his marriage ended and he began to take stock in what really mattered.
“I was married to a woman whose only — I think it’s called a sport — was verbal fighting,” he said, laughing. “So I started walking out of the house when she wanted to fight.”
To hike?
“Exactly! She decided I was too boring for her. If I didn’t do what she wanted, I was boring.”
Few would consider Blair’s world travels boring. Risky? Yes. Exciting? Sure. Transcendent? Perhaps.
Now, he is a man in repose. He looks back on his life and times fondly and notes the irony that, in business, he helped his current self by working on medical technology.
“There’s a urinary catheter system made by Bard, and they came to me to solve some problems with the balloon at the end of the catheter that holds it into your bladder,” he said. “Now, I’m wearing one of their catheters as we speak. I consulted for Gore in town on their stents. I’ve got three of them in my heart right now.”
When his visitor mentioned that he should’ve received a discount for medical devices he helped develop, Blair tilted his head back in a guffaw.
“Exactly!”