Amtrak to resume daily train service through Flagstaff ahead of summer

And that could be good news to a recovering northern Arizona tourist economy.

In 2019, the Southwest Chief carried just more than 338,000 passengers, about a 2% growth over the previous year, and in 2016, just over 41,000 passengers got off or embarked at the downtown train station in Flagstaff.

On May 24 daily service will resume on the first phase of routes. Those routes are the California Zephyr, between Chicago, Salt Lake City and San Fransisco, Coast Starlight, between Seattle and Los Angeles, Empire Builder, between Chicago and Seattle, and the Texas Eagle, between Chicago, San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Along with the Southwest Chief, the second phase, that begins service on May 31, includes the routes Capital Limited, between Washington DC, Pittsburgh and Chicago, Lake Shore Limited, between Boston, New York and Chicago, and the City of Orleans, between Chicago, Memphis and New Orleans.

Lastly, phase three route will resume daily service on June 7. Those routes include Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Meteor and Silver Star, all of which run up and down the east coasts and throughout the south.

Amtrak offices said one reason they are able to restore service is because of COVID relief funding from congress.

Amtrak may also be recalling the more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of fiscal year 21 and into fiscal year 22.

