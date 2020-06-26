Amtrak points to COVID-19 as reason for planned service cuts through Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twice a day, at around 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., the Southwest Chief Amtrak train rolls to a stop in downtown Flagstaff. But that could soon change as Amtrak is cutting service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the company announced that service on long-haul passenger routes such as the Southwest Chief, which has carried passengers from Chicago to Los Angeles for over four decades, would be reduced to running only three days a week.

The change is set to occur on Oct. 1 and could represent just one more challenge to the Flagstaff tourism economy during a time when the novel coronavirus, and the resulting economic fallout, has kept many at home.

In 2019, the Southwest Chief carried just more than 338,000 passengers, about a 2% growth over the previous year, and in 2016, just over 41,000 passengers got off or embarked at the downtown train station in Flagstaff.

But according to Amtrak CEO William Flynn, ridership has dropped significantly due to the pandemic.

In a letter Flynn penned to congressional and senate leaders in March, the CEO said Amtrak expects ridership to be as low as 50% throughout the next fiscal year.