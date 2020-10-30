Amid pandemic, beloved Flagstaff businesses close for good while others plan return

They will still have over $20,000 a month in bills, all the while they have brought in only 1% of their normal annual revenues, Walter said. Walter added that they have witnessed other venues are similarly struggling.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Walter said, the Orpheum has gone from employing about 50 staff members doing everything from administration to working events to just a single full-time employee.

“It will just be me and Charles here this winter trying to make plans for the future,” Walter said.

One industry-specific challenge they face that makes planning that much more difficult is how far out they are normally scheduling events, said Smith.

They are almost always planning six months to a year out, and when no one knows what the next month will be looking like, that kind of planning becomes even harder.

Walter said she has recently been reworking their seating charts to see how many people they could let in for a socially distanced event. But even then, Walter said they never want to push what is safe and what attendees might feel comfortable with.

Events they have had recently have been kept to no more than 50 attendees outside. For an indoor event, that would represent only about 5% of their capacity.