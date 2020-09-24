Amid fragile economic recovery, downtown parking projected to remain free until 2021 in Flagstaff

Parking downtown is likely to stay free until March of 2021 after the Flagstaff City Council decided a return to paid parking this year could negatively impact already fragile local business.
The city suspended its paid parking program, called Park Flag, in March of this year in response to the COVID-19 crisis. At the time, it was just one of many measures the city took to reduce shared touched surfaces and make picking up food from restaurants easier.
But that decision came with real costs, Community Investment Director David McIntir told Council Tuesday during a meeting.
The Park Flag program is designed to be self-sufficient and raise money for future parking solutions. The parking fees not only pay to run the program, pay the staff and pay off the cost of the kiosks, but have raised $700,000 for a future downtown parking garage.
But since the city suspended paid parking, the program has been losing almost $100,000 a month in revenue, according to city staff. That could mean additional cuts to the program that may make it difficult to restart when Council chooses to do so, McIntir said.
Additionally, Terry Madeksza with the Downtown Business Alliance said the pandemic has highlighted how necessary the Park Flag system is for managing parking downtown.
McIntir said the business alliance and city staff have talked to many business members who say it is now nearly impossible to find a downtown parking spot as, with no management system, vehicles will sit in one spot for hours on end.
At the moment, their audits show parking occupancy downtown is routinely between 70% and 90% -- which McIntir said is considered higher than ideal.
“For a downtown to flourish, parking needs to be available and fluid, and it is neither of those right now,” McIntir said.
Councilmember Charlie Odegaard lamented the fact this issue had again reared its head, and placed most of the blame for the parking issues on those working downtown.
Too many employees, he says, of downtown business take up the street parking all day, thus preventing their own customers from finding a place to park.
“They’ve created this problem among themselves,” Odegaard said. “It's like herding cats; I just don't understand this issue where the business owners and the people who work down there don't understand about keeping parking available for their customers.”
Odegaard said he has heard about employees parking in front of shops for eight hours a day, every day.
At the same time, McIntir said there are real concerns that if the city brought back paid parking now that it could deter locals and hurt already struggling downtown businesses. Especially after the holiday season when business ordinarily slows and the temperature drops in January, paid parking could be seen by locals as just one more barrier to shopping.
That argument held a lot of weight for Council, which felt with business still fragile it was prudent to hold off on restarting Park Flag until at least next year.
In the meantime, parking attendants have continued to enforce laws, including those protecting spots for those with disabilities, and will continue to. McIntir said the curbside pickup zones have also proven very popular and are likely to stay in place into the future.
And in the coming months, the parking situation may improve somewhat with the addition and the completion of two new parking lots.
The new municipal courthouse, for example, is bringing 87 new spaces, and 55 spaces will be added to that after the demolition of the current municipal courthouse.
Both parking lots are designed to serve the courthouse but might be open to all public parking depending on the time of day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.