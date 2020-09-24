Amid fragile economic recovery, downtown parking projected to remain free until 2021 in Flagstaff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parking downtown is likely to stay free until March of 2021 after the Flagstaff City Council decided a return to paid parking this year could negatively impact already fragile local business.

The city suspended its paid parking program, called Park Flag, in March of this year in response to the COVID-19 crisis. At the time, it was just one of many measures the city took to reduce shared touched surfaces and make picking up food from restaurants easier.

But that decision came with real costs, Community Investment Director David McIntir told Council Tuesday during a meeting.

The Park Flag program is designed to be self-sufficient and raise money for future parking solutions. The parking fees not only pay to run the program, pay the staff and pay off the cost of the kiosks, but have raised $700,000 for a future downtown parking garage.

But since the city suspended paid parking, the program has been losing almost $100,000 a month in revenue, according to city staff. That could mean additional cuts to the program that may make it difficult to restart when Council chooses to do so, McIntir said.

Additionally, Terry Madeksza with the Downtown Business Alliance said the pandemic has highlighted how necessary the Park Flag system is for managing parking downtown.