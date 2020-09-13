Amid COVID, 4-H makes the moo've online for county fair livestock show

After five years of raising rabbits, Jirsa, who is a member of the Cataract 4-H Club, raised and showed a steer this year, winning the grand prize for market steer.

“I was not expecting that at all,” she said. “Of course, I really wanted to do well, but I wasn't expecting to get the grand prize.”

Although Jirsa said she missed being able to attend the event in person, making a video to show her steer at home did have benefits. For instance, she could plan out the video and focus on only showing her animal without the hustle and bustle that is the fair.

Christy Bennett, who has been involved in 4-H for 30 years and ran the club in Page this year, said she did her best to make the experience for her members as close to the normal fair as possible.

The Page 4-H club was new this year after a short hiatus, and Bennett said this was likewise the first year for many of the kids in the club. So when the news came that it would be up to the kids, most of them 9 or 10 years old, and their families to put together a video and show off their animals, Bennett said she knew she would need to provide help to everyone.

So Bennett said she erected a little show ring for the kids and their animals and one-by-one helped video each animal.