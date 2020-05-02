Amid coronavirus eviction pause, landlord locks veterinarian out of clinic and Flagstaff rallies to support

The GoFundMe page was updated by organizer Samantha Page to reflect the goal already having been reached.

"In just nine hours, we have met our fundraising goal. You all are incredible," Page wrote. "There are no words to adequately describe how we feel right now, or what this means to us."

Legal questions

MacKenzie felt one unforeseen consequence of the GoFundMe was that many people have begun harassing the landlord and their family through phone calls. In MacKenzie’s mind, it’s a dispute between a renter and a landlord.

“This person is making their decisions based on what they think is best for them. Do I agree? No. Does that mean I want to see them hounded? God, no. That’s just wrong,” MacKenzie said. “The whole mob mentality these days with the internet — folks, step back. It’s not right.”

The looming question is whether the landlord had the legal right to serve the lockout amid the statewide ban on evictions and notices to vacate commercial properties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacKenzie said he was not given notice of the lockout before it occurred, and that his business had seen a 40% drop in during the pandemic impacting his ability to pay rent in April.