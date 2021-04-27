American Rescue Plan offers new federal aid to small businesses; Flagstaff seminar set for Thursday

Local restaurants that have been hit hard by the COVID crisis have new opportunities for federal assistance. The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar with the Small Business Administration on Thursday, April 29 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Small Business Administration is offering $28.6 billion to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open across the country.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

The new law also expanded the employee retention tax credit.

The prior credit was 50% on $10,000 in qualified wages for the whole year (or a maximum of $5,000 per employee). The new credit is 70% on $10,000 in wages per quarter (or a maximum $14,000 per employee through June 30th).

The credit expires on January 1, 2022.