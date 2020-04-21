Alone with your senses on the Sycamore Rim Trail

They seemed to be broadcasting in surround sound, though the stream and ponds were only on my left. Their song was more tenor than bullfrog baritone and it prompted me to stop running and explore. The calls got louder and, strangely, higher-pitched as I approached the water. But I couldn’t see any frogs, nary a one, poking out through the reeds and marshy grass. Back on the trail, and a few hundred feet farther, the sound abruptly stopped, though the boggy meadow, seemingly prime habitat, remained.

That encounter got me thinking. So front-and-center are the visual stimulus on hikes throughout northern Arizona — those panoramic views, those geologic Rorschach-Test formations — that we tend to ignore our other senses. Not so at the Sycamore Rim Trail, at least not for me on this morning.