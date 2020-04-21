Alone with your senses on the Sycamore Rim Trail

Stay-at-home clicking and scrolling through bucolic parks and sweeping landscapes has become a thing in this new-normal, out of desperation and necessity. National Parks are offering up virtual tours, since access to the real thing is severely limited, if not prohibited, thanks to the coronavirus.
But there still are open trails close to home that provide all sorts of sensory splendors. Maybe not Grand Canyon-type of sights, but pleasing vista-viewing nonetheless.
One such locale is the 11-mile Sycamore Rim Trail, southeast of Williams, that loops above the pine-studded Sycamore Canyon, plunges you down into peaceful basalt pools and elevates you to the peak of KA Hill — all in a lightly-trod area that promises not to be overrun with tourists and, at least on my visit on a bright spring morning, was entirely socially-distant safe.
Googling this trail looking for just such a deep dive into nature, sans crowds, I was struck by Sycamore rim's arresting visuals. A feast for the eyes; that’s the operative cliché.
There were dramatic photos of the trail hugging the edge of cliffs, verdant swaths of pine and jagged rock below. There were, from atop KA Hill, panoramic shots of the Garland Prairie meadow and, beyond, the snow-capped San Francisco Peaks. There were the obligatory portraits of lipid pools of lily-pad-floating reflected pools at the Pomeroy Tanks. And, of course, there were all sorts of arty pictures from all angles of the flowing Sycamore Falls, the seasonal highlight of the trail.
What’s more, several blog entries about the trail mentioned that it’s off the beaten path — “generally remote and little-used,” raved AmericanSouthwest.net — so I felt scant guilt for making the 30-mile drive to check it out.
And I’m pleased to report that, in 2 and a half hours completing the loop, I saw only three people. Four, if you count Scout, the dog, who helped me and his owner, a guy in a Virginia Tech sweatshirt, navigate faint trail markings at the Pomeroy Tanks. Full disclosure: Scout, though not the humans, violated the six-feet distance edicts.
Back in my self-isolating Flagstaff hovel after the trip, I clicked back on the online photographs and looked at a few of my own taken along the way. Something seemed missing — and I don’t just mean the fact that the falls were running dry; that’s a chance you take.
No, what no photographs could document is the other sensory delights to be had traversing Sycamore Rim. Namely, the sounds.
It struck me like a revelation. By far the lasting auditory impression came about 9 miles into the loop — I did it counter-clockwise, starting at the KA Hill trailhead to get the climbing out of the way early — when I turned a corner and heard of chorus of croaking from the stream beyond the swaying pines. Frogs, full-throated and melodious, serenaded me as I loped by.
They seemed to be broadcasting in surround sound, though the stream and ponds were only on my left. Their song was more tenor than bullfrog baritone and it prompted me to stop running and explore. The calls got louder and, strangely, higher-pitched as I approached the water. But I couldn’t see any frogs, nary a one, poking out through the reeds and marshy grass. Back on the trail, and a few hundred feet farther, the sound abruptly stopped, though the boggy meadow, seemingly prime habitat, remained.
That encounter got me thinking. So front-and-center are the visual stimulus on hikes throughout northern Arizona — those panoramic views, those geologic Rorschach-Test formations — that we tend to ignore our other senses. Not so at the Sycamore Rim Trail, at least not for me on this morning.
In addition to the siren song of adenoidal amphibians, there were other sounds to set the stereocilia vibrating in your cochlea. I could hear, as well as see, the wind filter through the upper branches of the swaying pines, giving off a consistent beat like a brush on a snare drum. I listened to the hopeful, syncopated bird song — please don’t ask which species; I’m clueless — as they flitted in and out of the brush on the mile-long, 550-foot climb to KA’s summit. And, stopping at the permanent pools at the Pomeroy Tanks, I could hear the stillness broken by the rise and plunge of fish breaking the surface.
I could go on about feeling the trail’s jagged rocks through my shoes, or the stark and refreshing cold water soaking my calves on stream crossings, or the rough feel of bark on the few junipers interspersed amid the pines.
But I think you get the point. This is one special trail. Or maybe I just felt that way since, like most of us, my days now are primarily spent indoors or filtering out molecules through a surgical mask. The wonder of simply being out-of-doors, perhaps, was giving me sensory overload.
I highly recommend it. And, because there are five trailheads from which to start your adventure on the Sycamore Rim Trail, the chances of being ensnared in a crowd at parking areas is less likely.
If you plan to do the entire 11-mile loop, the best trailhead is at KA Hill, a pullout along Forest Road 56. Not much traffic there. The two most popular trailheads are at Sycamore Falls (especially when the water is flowing) and Dow Springs, which is the closest starting point to Flagstaff, near the junction of Garland Prairie and Thomas Loop Road.
From whichever starting point, don’t forget your camera. And remember to listen; those frogs have a lot to say.
