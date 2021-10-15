Alleged QAnon creator announces Congressional run to represent Flagstaff, takes jabs at O'Halleran

“I've never backed away from competition,” O’Halleran said of Watkins and others seeking to challenge him. “Let's have a race that’s based on and the issues that are relevant to the people of America, the people of Arizona's first congressional district.”

O’Halleran also pushed back on statements Watkins made during the announcement regarding the 2020 election.

Watkins also repeated discredited claims that there was significant fraud in Arizona’s election last year and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Similar claims spurred several hundred Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capital earlier this year in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election.

O’Halleran was at the Capital on Jan. 6 and said he spoke after the insurrection had ended and Capital police and National Guard members had retaken the building.

O’Halleran said he pointed out that the Republican Maricopa County Board of Supervisors had unanimously approved the election -- as had Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey.