'All of God's creatures': Flagstaff Citizen of the Year Tom Mackin cares for wildlife

In 1629, Spanish missionaries in Arizona intended to honor the volcanic peaks north of Flagstaff by naming them after the Catholic Saint Francis de Assisi, the mystic patron of animals and the environment.

Almost four hundred years later, 77-year-old Flagstaff Citizen of the Year Tom Mackin has spent thousands of hours in the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks and not thought much about their naming. But, of his own volition and moral compass, he has lived a life consistent with the that saintly legacy.

Mackin’s path as a steward of the environment began when he was a teenager.

“I was what's commonly referred to as an ‘aggie’ in high school,” Mackin shared, “in — of all places — New York City.”

While in New York, Mackin attended a vocational agricultural school where he began to learn the tenets of caring for animals. He traveled upstate in the summers to work on a dairy farm through a “farm cadet” program — a “carryover” from World War II — that matched students with farms in need of labor.

Summer after summer, Mackin went to this farm and learned to rake hay, drive tractors and work outdoors. As an only child, he grew close to the farm owner’s four daughters and began to consider them as sisters.

“They got to be like a second family to me,” he said. “A very, very loving family.”

Those summers on the farm led to farm springs as well, and Mackin learned how to harvest maple sap, boil it down and produce maple syrup. Something about the sweet magic of rendering syrup from sap “really got me going,” Mackin said, and he was hooked on the prospect of working outdoors.

Mackin got an associate degree in dairy food technology immediately following high school and then enlisted in military service in 1966.

It wasn’t until 1968 that Mackin and his wife -- tired of the sunless seasons in New York -- took a road trip west to visit California. On the way, they passed through Flagstaff.

“Flagstaff was one of the most spectacular sights that I saw on that entire trip,” Mackin said. “There was still snow on the mountain with all the pine trees. I said to myself, ‘I'm going to come back here and live someday.’”

That day came in 1984. When Mackin and his family finally moved, he said, his motivation was simple.

“It was my background in agriculture, working on the farm, loving to see wild animals and really enjoying the outdoors,” he said. “Flagstaff has so much to offer. But people don't come here because of the high-paying jobs or the low cost of living. They come here because of the outdoors.”

In the roughly 40 years since he relocated to northern Arizona, Mackin made a name for himself as a dedicated outdoor volunteer with the U.S. Forest Service, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and Friends of Northern Arizona Forests (FONAF).

“Everybody says that I’m solar-powered,” Mackin said.

In his view, time spent working hard in fresh air and full sun is always well spent. In this manner, he has invested countless days of his own life, and inspired similar investments from others.

“No one in northern Arizona has been a more active and effective volunteer than Tom Mackin,” wrote FONAF volunteers Dave Downes and Bob Dyer in a statement nominating Mackin for Citizen of the Year.

They characterized him as strong leader who’s able to motivate others. Since he was elected president of the organization in 2013, he’s presided over a 300% increase in volunteer hours and seen FONAF organize over 3,600 hours of service in 2022 alone.

“Tom has provided the vision, dedication, focus, and sustained commitment for leading our group,” Downes and Dyer wrote.

Increasing FONAF volunteer hours is no easy feat, wrote Matt Sommers, volunteer coordinator for the Coconino National Forest, which frequently partners with FONAF. Most of the work they do is “not so glamourous,” Sommers wrote.

“A large portion of what they do is repair and removal of old barbed wire fences that pose risks to wildlife, build and repair wildlife water tanks, build log fences to help enforce motorized vehicle restrictions,” Sommers wrote. “Not many people are willing to volunteer time to remove miles and miles of old, unused and dangerous barbed wire, but with his enthusiasm and deep love of the area, Tom is able to get others excited to complete work projects that are incredibly important across our landscape.”

For the AZGFD, Mackin has been a steward of over 100 wildlife water catchments across Coconino County.

“If a water catchment is low or dry, Tom will drop whatever he is doing to haul water to the catchment so that wildlife do not go without,” AZGFD wrote in a statement about Mackin’s service. “Hauling water is no easy task. It consists of driving extremely rough roads hauling a 1,000-gallon water trailer. This is a time consuming process, and hauling one load of water to a water catchment can take more than eight hours. His dedication is incomparable.”

Along with hauling water for wildlife, Mackin has also for the past 25 years managed the Pat Spring Pipeline on behalf of AZGFD. Originally built in 1950, the 40-mile pipeline provides water to tanks on the north side of the San Francisco Peaks and is considered essential to the animal populations in the region. Mackin estimates he spends about 300 hours a year keeping this pipeline in good repair.

“Tom is the backbone of conservation in the Flagstaff volunteer community,” said Colby Walton, Wildlife Manager for the AZGFD. “His support will have lasting impacts on wildlife conservation for many generations to come.”

Walton added that Mackin has earned the trust of all the local forest management agencies over years of service. But, more impressively, Mackin has also earned the trust of the local wildlife.

He encounters wildlife often when he’s filling water tanks north of the San Francisco Peaks. All manner of elk, antelope, coyote and songbird have visited Mackin while he works. Sometimes, they don’t even wait for him to leave before drinking form the water he provides.

Mackin recalled a particular day when, while filling a tank with his yellow Labrador Saturn, a flurry of songbirds started to fly circles over the dog’s head, orbiting Saturn while she watched peacefully.

“I think they understand,” Mackin said of his animal visitors. “They understand we’re doing this for their benefit.”

Admittedly, there is a tension between the idea of going out of one’s way to benefit wildlife with human action and more reserved philosophies of conservation that would advocate for less intervention in the interest of keeping wildlife wild. “Don’t feed the wildlife” is still a common law among conservationists, and it logically follows that the same should be true for providing them water to drink.

But in Mackin’s view, aiding the survival of wildlife is a form of environmental justice.

“Let's face it, wildlife was here before we were,” he said. “We [humans] have taken over a lot of the places that may have had water. We've moved into wildlife habitat. And in the places where they now can find refuge, water is still lacking. And if I have the ability to distribute that water, whereby they can make use of that water? Makes sense to me.”

When asked why wildlife deserves the compassion and sympathy of humanity, Mackin said that such things are inherent in the way humans were created.

“In God's creation, animals were before people,” he said. “According to the Bible, and others, we all have a place on this earth, and we should treat all of God's creatures equally. Treat them with respect, treat them with love. Do for them as you would have done to you.”

And in many ways, what Mackin does for wildlife, he also does for himself. He enjoys watching wildlife, and is well aware that many Flagstaff visitors share in that enjoyment. Volunteering in the field is also the ideal retirement, he said.

It keeps him off the treadmill and brings him closer to the community.

“I'm staying busy,” he said “I'm staying active and spending time shared with others and doing something worthwhile.”

The Citizen of the Year award was a surprise for Mackin — although it was not the first time his work has been recognized. In 2019, he received a lifetime achievement award from the AZGFD for his volunteer service.

Still, he considers these accolades impossible without the support of the people around him.

“I'm not an island,” he said. “I could not do this on my own. I'm very, very fortunate to have a very supportive wife.”

And if there’s one thing that Mackin hopes to pass on to the people who come after him, it’s that the work of being a steward of the environment does not require formal commitment and or perfect dedication to be effective.

“There are lots of opportunities for people to get involved,” he said. “You don't need to be a volunteer to pick up trash if you're out there hiking. Nobody says that you need to ignore an empty soda can or beer bottle or water container. Nobody says you need to be a volunteer to pick that up. Take it with you. Pack it in, pack it out. As Teddy Roosevelt said, leave it better than the way we found it."