All Fort Tuthill COVID-19 first vaccination appointments booked

All appointment slots through February at Coconino County Health and Human Services’s Fort Tuthill vaccination site are booked as of Monday, but CCHHS is advising individuals to check its vaccination webpage frequently in case any cancellations occur. CCHHS is also working to add partner sites to offer more appointments and to hold vaccination events for people age 75 and older.

CCHHS continues to make appointments for second doses of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to individuals in the Phase 1a priority population — health care workers, emergency medical services workers and long-term care facility staff and residents—as well as select members of the Phase 1b population, including education or childcare workers, law enforcement or protective services and adults age 75 and older.

North Country HealthCare has similarly reached capacity for first dose appointments, with no new registrations being accepted at this time. Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center, is notifying Phase 1b individuals of vaccination opportunities through employers.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.

