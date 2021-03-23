All-Big Sky guard Cameron Shelton intends to transfer from NAU men's basketball

Just a week after losing its top 3-point shooter, Luke Avdalovic, the Northern Arizona men's basketball program took a bigger hit Tuesday.
All-Big Sky guard Cameron Shelton intends to transfer and will leave the Lumberjacks after three seasons in Flagstaff with two more seasons of eligibility remaining. Shelton was easily the program's best player the past two seasons and was on track to become potentially the school's all-time leading scorer.
Shelton told the Daily Sun during a Tuesday phone interview that he intends to leave with the full support of his coaches and teammates. National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman was the first to break the news on Twitter, and not long after sources confirmed the news to the Daily Sun.
To Shelton's decision is shocking would be overplaying it, but it is a bit surprising despite Northern Arizona's struggles in 2020-21. Shelton initially committed to the Lumberjacks when the program was at a peak after a 20-win season and a CIT berth. Then came the low when the Lumberjacks won five games.
Shelton remained committed and came to Northern Arizona after a dominant career at Damien High School in southern California. Shelton then stayed in Flagstaff after the man who played a part in recruiting him, former Lumberjacks head coach Jack Murphy, left for the University of Arizona.
But now, after the Lumberjacks went just 6-16 counting the Big Sky tournament, Shelton said he felt this was the right call for his future.
And it wasn't as if it was easy, but for a player who feels like he has been overlooked his entire career, it was the right call for him to make.
"I feel like I have been overlooked, and I know it is a part of the game you see success stories across the game about guys who have been overlooked and made really successful careers because of it," Shelton said. "It's not something that discouraged me, it is something that keeps me going even more."
Shelton led the Lumberjacks in most major stats in 2020-21. He led the Lumberjacks and the Big Sky Conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game this season, and he paced the Lumberjacks in both assists and rebounds per game at 4.2 and 5.9, respectively.
Just like when Avdalovic announce his intentions to transfer a week ago, Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar wished Shelton well, the guard said.
Burcar wants to see Shelton succeed, even if that isn't at Northern Arizona. The two have a close relationship, and Shelton has attributed much of his growth as a player to Burcar, making the decision to leave Flagstaff even more difficult.
"The thing about Coach Burcar is that, he cares about his players and me specifically we have a special sort of relationship and a special sort of bond -- which made the decision even harder," Shelton said. "He was very, very supportive of me and obviously the only thing he wants is what's best for me. ... We all were able to agree that if this is the best decision, then go for it."
Shelton will likely receive interest from schools at all levels, from top mid-major schools to larger schools looking for a do-it-all point guard.
Wherever he lands, Shelton wants to go somewhere where his game can continue to grow as he has his professional hoops hopes in mind.
"I just felt that in terms of my development for the next level, at this point with having two years of eligibility left I want to go somewhere I can get developed at a different playing level playing against different competition," Shelton said. "Not to take anything away from the Big Sky. I do appreciate the Big Sky for molding me into the player I am basically. But at the same time, I know that there's a different level of competition out there I would like to compete against."
On the court, Shelton said, he hopes to continue to add to his game. Across the board he has improved each season since his freshman year, making jumps in scoring year to year.
The biggest and most telling leap so far was his 3-point shooting. Shelton went from a 32%, low-volume shooter his freshman season to a more solid efficiency in shooting 36% and 35% from deep the past two seasons. His next step there, he said, is to shoot it more and have the confidence to let it fly.
"Shooting more 3s off the dribble is something that is going to add to my game tremendously," Shelton said. "Over the last two years I haven't shot a bad percentage ... and I think it is about taking more of them and being a little more confident and a little more willing."
Around the Big Sky
Northern Arizona wasn't the only team hit by big transfers and program-altering changes this week.
Big Sky tournament champion Eastern Washington, which forced a near-upset in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, lost both head coach Shantay Legans, who took the same position at Portland Monday morning, and former Big Sky preseason MVP Jacob Davison, who entered his name into the transfer portal this week.
As of press time, 25 players from Big Sky schools, with three from Northern Arizona, have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal database, according to VerbalCommits.com.
Shelton is the biggest and arguably the most talented of the group, as his transfer resembles former Portland State guard Holland Woods' move to Arizona State after the 2019-20 season.
