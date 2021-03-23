All-Big Sky guard Cameron Shelton intends to transfer from NAU men's basketball

But now, after the Lumberjacks went just 6-16 counting the Big Sky tournament, Shelton said he felt this was the right call for his future.

And it wasn't as if it was easy, but for a player who feels like he has been overlooked his entire career, it was the right call for him to make.

"I feel like I have been overlooked, and I know it is a part of the game you see success stories across the game about guys who have been overlooked and made really successful careers because of it," Shelton said. "It's not something that discouraged me, it is something that keeps me going even more."

Shelton led the Lumberjacks in most major stats in 2020-21. He led the Lumberjacks and the Big Sky Conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game this season, and he paced the Lumberjacks in both assists and rebounds per game at 4.2 and 5.9, respectively.

Just like when Avdalovic announce his intentions to transfer a week ago, Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar wished Shelton well, the guard said.

Burcar wants to see Shelton succeed, even if that isn't at Northern Arizona. The two have a close relationship, and Shelton has attributed much of his growth as a player to Burcar, making the decision to leave Flagstaff even more difficult.