Albrecht selected as Coconino Community College interim president

Coconino Community College announced its selection for an interim president Tuesday.

Christal Albrecht will serve in the interim role while the search is still underway for a president.

CCC’s current president, Colleen Smith, announced her retirement in March. She held to position since 2016. Albrecht was selected by the college’s district governing board after a review of four candidates for the role suggested by CCC’s search consultant, the Association of Community College Trustees.

“The board found her experience, educational philosophy and enthusiasm met our exceptionally high expectations set by the legacy of Dr. Colleen Smith,” board Chair Nat White said in the announcement.

According to the announcement, Albrecht will be on CCC's campus for the next two weeks and is in the process of establishing a temporary residence in Flagstaff with her husband.

She recently retired after seven years as president of Alvin Community College in Texas, and her previous experience includes being campus president at Florida State College and Pima Community College.

Albrecht's degrees include a doctorate in Allied Health Education and Administration, a master’s degree in Medical Technology and Laboratory Science and a bachelor’s in Medical Technology, as well as an associate’s degree from SUNY Jefferson Community College in New York.

“I am honored to be selected as the interim president at CCC,” Albrecht said. “I can’t wait to get started. Although I will be with the college only a few months, my goals are to exceed the board’s expectations and to ensure a smooth transition for the next president.”

The announcement also said CCC’s search for a full-time president is progressing, with the plan to declare its next president in early November.

The board is accepting applications through Aug. 19 for the president position and will select seven to nine semifinalists in late August, narrowing to three or four finalists by mid-September. Finalists will visit the campus and meet with the college and community in the first week of October, with the final selection announced by early November.

The new president would then be expected to start in January 2023.

“Please know our highest priority is to select the very best president with the help of the college and members of the communities CCC serves,” White said. “If the board senses the selection process needs more time to accomplish this, then we will make that happen.”

More about CCC’s presidential search can be found at coconino.edu/president-search.