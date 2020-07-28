Airman's attorney renews push for bond in Sasha Krause case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Gooch, the airman charged with first-degree murder for the kidnapping and killing of Sasha Krause, could be placed on bail at a hearing next Thursday if the state does not intend to invoke the death penalty.

The point was brought up by Matthew Springer, Gooch's attorney, at a hearing Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. Gooch was charged with first-degree murder for the kidnap and killing of Sunday school teacher Krause, who lived in a Mennonite compound near Farmington, New Mexico. Sam Gooch, the airman's brother who pleaded not guilty to the charge of hindering a prosecution, also had a hearing Monday during which lawyers indicated they were continuing to review evidence in the case.

Springer's verbal motion caught prosecutors in the case unprepared by alleging the time limit for the state to file the death penalty had passed and his client could not be held without bail. Gooch is currently being held without the chance for bail after prosecutors successfully argued to hold him without a chance for early release due to the possibility to invoke the death penalty.

People close to the case have previously pushed for the death penalty, including Shane Ferrari, San Juan County Sheriff from where Krause was kidnapped. The decision of whether to invoke the death penalty can only be decided by prosecutors in the case.