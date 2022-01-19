Airman sentenced to life in prison for 'senseless' killing of teacher

A former U.S. Airman was sentenced to natural in prison Wednesday for the 2020 kidnapping and killing of Sasha Krause.

Mark Gooch, 22, will spend the rest of his life in prison for what Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols described as one of the most “senseless” murder cases she’s ever presided over.

Nichols also sentenced Gooch to an additional five years in prison for kidnapping the 27-year-old Mennonite woman from Farmington, New Mexico and driving her across state lines to Arizona in the middle of the night. The sentence is to be served consecutively.

A jury found Gooch guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in October.

Nichols separately convicted and sentenced Gooch to an additional six months in the Coconino County for a misdemeanor charge of theft related to Krause's belongings. He will receive credit for the 636 days he’s been in custody.

Krause was an occasional Sunday school teacher in Farmington, where she worked in the publishing ministry. She was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2020, after disappearing while gathering supplies at the church for the next day's Sunday services. Her body was found in the Sunset Volcano Crater National Monument area a month after she was reported missing. Her hands were bound by duct tape and a bullet fired into the back of her skull.

Gooch offered his condolences to Krause’s family during Wednesday’s sentencing and thanked his own family for their love and support during this “difficult situation.” He said nothing else and showed no emotion as the judge sentenced him to a life behind bars.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said in a statement Gooch will now serve a “humiliating” life term in prison, instead of serving his country as a member of the Air Force.

Following the sentencing, his mother, Anita Gooch, told the media they are praying for the Krause family.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.