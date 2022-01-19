Airman gets life in prison for 'senseless' killing of Mennonite woman outside Flagstaff

A former U.S. Airman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2020 kidnapping and killing of Sasha Krause.

A jury found Mark Gooch, 22, guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in October.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols described it as one of the most senseless cases she’s ever handled.

Both Krause and Gooch grew up as part of the Mennonite faith before Gooch left to join the U.S. Air Force at 18. Prosecutors argued that Gooch's disdain for the religion drove him to kill Krause.

There’s no indication Krause knew her killer before he kidnapped her while gathering supplies at the Farmington church for the next day's Sunday school. Her body was found in the Sunset Volcano Crater National Monument area outside of Flagstaff a month later. Her hands were bound by duct tape and a bullet fired into the back of her skull.

Investigators ultimately used cell phone and financial records to tie Gooch to the murder. His attorney, Bruce Griffen, called the evidence circumstantial and said Gooch maintains his innocence.

A 'calloused' killing

Griffen and Gooch’s family urged Brown Nichols to consider a lesser sentence of life where he could be eligible for parole after 25 years. But prosecutor Ammon Barker argued that Gooch’s actions were “calloused” and ensuring he would die in prison was the only way to keep the community safe.

Brown Nichols sided with Barker and was perplexed by the lack of motive.

“Even if he knew the person, it wouldn't be justified,” Brown Nichols said. “But the fact that he didn't even know her was so very senseless and mindboggling. To wrap your head around what occurred in this case -- it just makes no sense why one human being would do this to another human being.”

Brown Nichols also sentenced Gooch to an additional five years in prison for kidnapping to be served consecutively, as well as six more months in the Coconino County jail for a misdemeanor charge of theft related to Krause's belongings. He will receive credit for the 636 days he’s been in custody.

“Now, instead of honorably serving his nation, he is going to serve a humiliating life term in prison,” Coconino County Attorney William Ring said in a statement. “The victim's faith was important to her, so as guided by Proverbs, we all do right by caring that justice gets done for the vulnerable ones.”

Gooch spoke briefly during Wednesday’s sentencing to offered his condolences to Krause’s family. He also thanked his own family for their love and support during this “difficult situation.”

He showed no emotion as the judge handed him a life sentence and appeared to look toward his parents in the courtroom gallery as sheriff’s deputies escorted him out.

Gooch’s parents, Jim and Anita, declined to comment after the sentencing, saying only that they are praying for the Krause family.

A shared faith

More than a dozen friends and family members of Krause packed into the courtroom with many clad in traditional Mennonite garb and bonnets. Gooch’s parents sat on the other side of the courtroom behind their son. They too wore traditional Mennonite clothing.

Multiple people remarked on the civility and respect shown by both families during the trial and subsequent proceedings. Gooch and Krause’s families spoke during the trial, Griffen said. He ascribed it to their shared beliefs.

Krause’s parents did not attend the sentencing in person. A victim-witness representative read a letter from her mother, Laura. She remembered her daughter as conscientious, determined and a good sister who found comfort in God and in writing poetry. At 26, Krause moved to Farmington to work for Lamp & Light Publishers and taught English, Spanish and French. It was the work she was made for, her mother said.

Then, her daughter was kidnapped and murdered. She confessed in her letter that she doesn’t understand why and likely never will, but she knew it had to be part of God’s plan.

“God will use her death in his glory and I’m convinced he has an eternal purpose for Sasha that we can only guess from here on out,” she wrote.

James Gooch, the defendant’s father, said he hopes his son can one day be a contributing member to society again as he advocated for the more lenient sentence during a brief statement. Griffen and numerous letters submitted to the court by family and friends on Gooch’s behalf pointed to his lack of criminal history, strong family support and his young age. They described the murder as out of character for Gooch and both parents detailed in separate letters how their son has found his way back to religion while in custody.

But Barker questioned what hope Krause had as Gooch drove her hours away to another state in the dark of night. Did she wonder if she would get out of this situation or ever see her family again? Gooch forfeited his right to hope when he killed Krause, Barker said. He questioned if investigators with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial killer at the beginning of his career when they apprehended Gooch.

Records presented during the trial show Gooch left his station at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix and drive to Farmington. Gooch admitted to taking the trip but said it was in search of the fellowship of Mennonites. Records show he tried to cover his tracks by having his car detailed, clearing the location history from his phone and asking a friend to hold a .22-caliber gun.

Barker argued that the seemingly random killing was motivated by Gooch’s disdain for the Mennonite faith, pointing to a text exchange with his two brothers.

Griffen said there was not enough evidence to support that. No one knows how much of a role the Mennonite faith had in the case, he added.

“I call it the unanswered question,” he said. “I just still think it is a disconnect and I don’t think anybody understands it at this point.”

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.