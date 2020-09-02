AIA approves recommendations for return, high school sports appear to be full go in Arizona

According to the AIA calendar, high school football teams are allowed to officially start practices on Monday. Schedules for all fall sports are expected to be finalized soon.

It also remains unclear what other districts or schools from around the state will do. Many on or around the Native American reservation have fully canceled fall sports, while some in Tucson have said they won't start sports until classes are in person.

The AIA noted that those who opted out can opt back in if they choose. There was no hard deadline talked about, as that may have to come down to each conference.

Despite the added layers of uncertainty around the state, high school sports seem to be green-lit for the most part.

Splitting Cromer

In other football news, Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School are going to be sharing Cromer Stadium this football season.

With college football nixed at Northern Arizona, the Walkup Skydome won't see the turf put down -- keeping the Eagles out of the Skydome. Instead, the Eagles will play home games at Cromer.

The football schedules are in the works, and not finalized yet -- despite being on Maxpreps. It seems likely that Flagstaff would play on some Saturdays if the two teams overlap with home games on a given week but nothing is for sure yet.

