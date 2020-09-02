AIA approves recommendations for return, high school sports appear to be full go in Arizona

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has, again, approved guidelines for a return to sport, giving the green light from the AIA for fall sports to continue as scheduled.
The AIA met for nearly three hours in executive session before breaking out into the normal meeting time where the group voted to approve the guidelines sent out by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
“I would like to say on behalf of the staff and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, especially for the sport of football, we would not have been able to make this decision until this time right now based on the metrics,” said Executive Director David Hines during the meeting. “So the metrics have gotten to a place that we can start football practice, that we can start the heat acclimatization (guidelines), that we can get kids in a helmet and shoulder pads and begin doing work.”
The actual meeting was vague, but reports following its conclusion clarified that the guidelines were approved and that the timeline to start fall sports in Arizona has not changed. It was also unclear if the actual recommendations were going to be made available until Flagstaff High School athletics director and executive board member Jeannine Brandel asked that the guidelines be made public after the vote.
To see the full 17-page document, visit http://aiaonline.org/files/17051/aia-recommended-guidelines-for-return-to-activity.pdf.
The guidelines go into similar detail about precautions schools should take that were released during the summer and over the recent weeks. Teams need to social distance when possible and coaches must wear masks at all times.
Referees will distance as much as they can, along with members of the media and any team or school staff in attendance.
According to FUSD spokesperson Zach Fountain, the district is not planning on having any fan attendance at sporting events for now. He added that FUSD is working on a way to live stream sports and said details on that should be finalized in the coming weeks.
He noted things could change, but the plan for now is no fans in the stands.
It seems like the final call to play will be up to each individual school district, but that is unclear. Flagstaff Unified is on track to play high school sports as start dates hit.
Golf is already in full swing, while cross country, swim and dive, fall soccer and volleyball will start soon. Football is slated to begin the first week of October.
According to the AIA calendar, high school football teams are allowed to officially start practices on Monday. Schedules for all fall sports are expected to be finalized soon.
It also remains unclear what other districts or schools from around the state will do. Many on or around the Native American reservation have fully canceled fall sports, while some in Tucson have said they won't start sports until classes are in person.
The AIA noted that those who opted out can opt back in if they choose. There was no hard deadline talked about, as that may have to come down to each conference.
Despite the added layers of uncertainty around the state, high school sports seem to be green-lit for the most part.
Splitting Cromer
In other football news, Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School are going to be sharing Cromer Stadium this football season.
With college football nixed at Northern Arizona, the Walkup Skydome won't see the turf put down -- keeping the Eagles out of the Skydome. Instead, the Eagles will play home games at Cromer.
The football schedules are in the works, and not finalized yet -- despite being on Maxpreps. It seems likely that Flagstaff would play on some Saturdays if the two teams overlap with home games on a given week but nothing is for sure yet.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
