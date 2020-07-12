Against the wind: Wild horse relief volunteers continue their cause amid the Navajo Nation pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the Navajo Nation, with 8,042 confirmed cases as of this week according to the Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center, volunteers in the area continue to fight for the health and safety of all living things. With the monsoon season still to come, Gray Mountain Horse Heroes and other volunteer organizations strive to bring food and water to the wild horses that make their home between northern Arizona and the nation’s largest reservation.

“I joined in 2018, in June, after I read in the Arizona Daily Sun that 200 horses had died out there in the Gray Mountain area, and that a group had been created to help,” Gray Mountain Horse Heroes volunteer Joseph Padilla said.

During the 2018 drought, 191 wild horses, or mustangs, were killed after being trapped in a former tank wash in Gray Mountain that had turned to mud. The tragic incident and the tremendous response thereafter led to the formation of a global support network to assist the vulnerable mustangs going forward.

“All these horses needed was hay and water,” founding member Eileen Taggart said. “People from all over the world donated. It got huge.”