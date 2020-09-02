After yearlong closure, Flagstaff's Galaxy Diner returns to a very different world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the turmoil of 2020, many residents may be hoping to escape into another time. At least that is what Will Pillen is hoping after he reopened the Galaxy Diner last month.

The classic diner, with its walls covered in the portraits of Hollywood celebrities from the last century, had closed last year after JB's Family Restaurants, Inc., which had owned the diner, declared bankruptcy.

Many of the pictures that have hung on the diners walls for years are actually owned by Pillen, who started putting them up after he began working as the diner's manager in 2006.

“My mother worked out of Hollywood. She was a model when she was young, so she had her connections and I inherited a lot of it,” Pillen said. “So I slowly put it up -- of course, I bought a lot of it too.”

Pillen continued managing the diner until 2014, but when he heard the news that JB’s Inc. would be filing for bankruptcy, he said he began making preparations for how he might be able to keep the diner open. By November of 2019, Pillen said he had officially taken control.

As Pillen worked to reopen the diner this year, he said he didn’t want customers to return to something unrecognizable.