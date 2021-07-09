After year long delay, Babbitt Ranches expects crowds at Saturday Hashknife Colt Sale

An estimated 400 people from across the county, region and even country are expected to gather for the Hashknife Colt Sale on Saturday.
The sale, hosted by Babbitt Ranches, will take place at Spider Web Camp, located about 30 miles north of Flagstaff off Highway 89, at 11 a.m.
Babbitt Ranches spokesperson Bonnie Stevens said the sale, a tradition each summer for several decades, usually attracts about 200 to 300 people. But this year they are expecting larger crowds.
That’s for a couple reasons, Stevens said. For one, Babbitt Ranches is celebrating its 135th anniversary this year.
“That's a big deal for the family business,” Stevens said.
On top of that, Stevens said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from having the prestigious colt sale last year.
“Because it was postponed last year, there's pent-up interest and demand, and we expect people to be super-excited. We've gotten all kinds of calls about anticipating the event,” Stevens said. “The buyers weren't able to come to a live auction last year.”
Ranch manager Clay Rodgers said in a statement that he’s been hearing from ranchers and equestrians from Arizona -- and outside of the state -- who are also keyed up about the event.
“We’ve been talking to a group of guys from Mexico who want to start a horse brand,” Rodgers said.
Stevens said the horses -- born and raised in the rugged ranch land of northern Arizona -- they raise are well-known and loved by ranchers, rodeo competitors and trail riders.
“What we hear time and time again is that because they're raised on Babbitt Ranches in the rocky, high country of northern Arizona, they're sure-footed and they can work long days and navigate through rugged terrain,” Stevens said.
It doesn’t hurt that their horses are the descendants of the Driftwood lineage, Rodgers said.
A household name among seasoned cowboys, Driftwood was a quarter horse born near Silverton, Texas, in 1932 and became a legendary rodeo champion. Nicknamed “Speedy,” he was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2006.
Babbitt Ranches has developed its successful American Quarter Horse breeding program largely from descendants of the Driftwood lineage.
“A lot of people like that Driftwood breeding,” Rodgers said.
Stevens said they have 23 colts and fillies to be sold this year. At times, their horses can sell for more than $8,000. Longtime colt sale auctioneer Ron Berndt will be overseeing the spirited bidding -- which he has done for 20 years.
Those horses carry the Babbitt Ranches Hashknife brand, an ode to the days of the Wild West in American history, according to a media release. That brand originally belonged to the Aztec Land & Cattle Company that operated in northern Arizona from 1884 to 1902 before it became the property of the Babbitt family.
But as excited for the sale as they all are, Stevens said, Babbitt Ranches President and General Manager Billy Cordasco often says the event is about much more than the sale.
It is also an opportunity for the northern Arizona community, and ranchers from across the county, to come together.
“This is always a wonderful gathering with our extended Babbitt Ranches community,” Cordasco said in a statement. “For Babbitt, it’s not about buying and selling horses, but about being grateful for the opportunity to be together and seeing the efforts that have been made through the years reflected in these extraordinary animals.”