After year long delay, Babbitt Ranches expects crowds at Saturday Hashknife Colt Sale

An estimated 400 people from across the county, region and even country are expected to gather for the Hashknife Colt Sale on Saturday.

The sale, hosted by Babbitt Ranches, will take place at Spider Web Camp, located about 30 miles north of Flagstaff off Highway 89, at 11 a.m.

Babbitt Ranches spokesperson Bonnie Stevens said the sale, a tradition each summer for several decades, usually attracts about 200 to 300 people. But this year they are expecting larger crowds.

That’s for a couple reasons, Stevens said. For one, Babbitt Ranches is celebrating its 135th anniversary this year.

“That's a big deal for the family business,” Stevens said.

On top of that, Stevens said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from having the prestigious colt sale last year.

“Because it was postponed last year, there's pent-up interest and demand, and we expect people to be super-excited. We've gotten all kinds of calls about anticipating the event,” Stevens said. “The buyers weren't able to come to a live auction last year.”