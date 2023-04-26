With warmer weather comes construction.

That was the news from the Arizona Department of Transportation this week which announced it plans to begin work on numerus road improvement and repair projects across the high country and state.

The agency is reallocating $50.5 million to replace deteriorating pavement surfaces within 23 locations, most of them in northern Arizona.

The snow and rain during the record-setting winter created ideal conditions for potholes and other road surface damage across northern Arizona roads, according to ADOT.

"I'm proud to announce an over $50 million investment in fixing our roads," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "For too long, Arizona has failed to invest the money we need to protect our highways and ensure a brighter future for all Arizonans. Snow and rain this winter exposed the lack of upkeep and I'm grateful to the State Transportation Board for identifying these projects and approving these critical investments."

The State Transportation Board on April 21, approved ADOT’s plan to begin work on sections of I-40, I-17, I-10, US 60, SR 260 and SR 77, all of which were deeply impacted by winter conditions this year.

“We know these projects to improve pavement conditions are much-needed, and we will move forward as quickly as possible,” said Greg Byres, ADOT State Engineer and Deputy Director for Transportation.

ADOT plans to recommend $40 million for similar projects in the agency’s 2024-2029 Five-Year Construction Program.

ADOT reminds motorists to slow down in work zones and give workers plenty of space.

The repairs planned for I-17 complement a $35 million paving project that’s resuming this week after winter hiatus. Alongside shorter-term pavement repairs, this project will help address rough conditions on 29 miles of southbound Interstate 17 near Flagstaff.