After review, prescribed fire is returning to northern Arizona

Following a 90-day pause issued by U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore earlier this year, prescribed fire will return to forest managers’ toolkits this fall. The announcement came on the heels of a national review released on Sept. 8 of prescribed fire programs.

Forest managers throughout the Southwest, including those on the Coconino National Forest, are now in the process of preparing for prescribed burn operations by completing actions outlined in the national review.

In a foreword to National Prescribed Fire Review, Moore wrote that the decision to pause and review the program was necessary “in light of recent prescribed fire escapes that had devastating impacts on communities and natural resources.” It ostensibly refers to New Mexico’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which raged from April through July across more than 340,000 acres and ignited from multiple wind-driven prescribed fire escapes.

Moore also wrote that the decision to pause prescribed fire “reflected the growing recognition that extreme conditions resulting from drought, weather, dry fuels, and other climate change effects were influencing fire behavior in ways we had never seen before.”

Prescribed burns are generally considered one of the most effective tools available to restore forest health and reduce fuel loads that contribute to wildfire risk. On average, the Forest Service ignites about 4,500 prescribed burns each year, treating about 1.3 million acres across the national forest system. Per Moore's foreword, almost all prescribed fires — 99.84% — go according to plan.

“However, we cannot underestimate how destructive prescribed fire escapes can be,” Moore wrote.

The national review of prescribed fire yielded seven “immediate actions” necessary to the resumption of the prescribed fire program. One of these actions is a tightening of “operational periods” that will now require prescribed burns to be authorized every 24 hours on a day-to-day basis, rather than allowing for a “window of authorized time.”

“Fire is not static,” said Punky Moore, fire communication specialist for the Forest Service southwest region. “Requiring daily ignition authorizations gives all involved a clear picture of challenges, the progress of the project, outside political pressures, and hazards that may be present in the following day's shift.”

Another immediate action requires that the prescribed fire burn boss will “document whether all elements within the agency administrator’s authorization are still valid based on site conditions. The burn boss will also assess human factors, including the pressures, fatigue, and experience of the prescribed fire implementers.”

The remaining actions include matters such as stricter documentation protocol, stricter review process of prescribed fire plans, standardization of briefings, designation of a national level program overseer and a mandate that “units will not resume their prescribed burning programs until forest supervisors go over the findings and recommendations in this review report with all employees involved in prescribed fire activities.”

"All fire management carries with it some risk, but we are doing our due diligence to conduct prescribed fires across the landscape in the safest way possible," stated regional forester Michiko Martin in a press release from the Forest Service Southwest Regional Office. "The new directions derived from the recent review provide our professionals with improved tools and processes to move forward. Additionally, we must integrate the collective knowledge and capability of tribes, partners, and communities to expand this important work in a safe and effective manner.”

The Coconino National Forest is now in the process of “navigating through the recommendations and steps to resume prescribed fire on the Coconino,” reported public affairs officer Brady Smith.

Currently, that looks like setting dates to conduct the administrative discussions needed to proceed.

“The fall burn window is shrinking as the rain continues, but the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim districts are putting some pile burns on the books in the future,” Smith said. “Nothing is currently slated down on the Red Rock Ranger District, but things might change as clearances get achieved.”

When pile burns do commence in the Flagstaff region, Smith said, they will most likely be visible from Interstate 17 and in the Dry Lake Hills area.

For full access to the National Prescribed Fire Review, visit www.fs.usda.gov/news/releases/usda-forest-service-chief-randy-moores-statement-announcing-actions-forest-service.