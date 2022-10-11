After record-breaking monsoon moisture, northern Arizona looks ahead to a dry La Niña winter

National Weather Service rain gauges across northern Arizona showed significantly more rain than normal this monsoon season, which officially ended September 30. While lingering monsoon moisture has added a kick of precipitation to recent storm systems, a warming trend is on the near-term horizon. Further out, climatological centers still predict a dry, warm La Niña winter.

Summary data of the 2022 monsoon season released recently by the National Weather Service (NWS) shows striking consistency of higher-than-normal rainfall across all but one northern Arizona rain gauge. Four areas — the Blue Ridge Ranger Station, Sunset Crater National Monument, Walnut Canyon National Monument and Window Rock — recorded their wettest season on record. The Flagstaff rain gauge, positioned at Pulliam Airport, registered its 15th wettest season on record with 10.63” of rainfall between June 15 and September 30. This puts 2022 just behind 2021, when the same gauge registered 10.90” of rainfall.

How precisely this measurement correlates to a summary rainfall throughout the full extent of the city is “difficult to speak to in an objective sense,” said NWS meteorologist Jeremy Mazon.

“It is only representing one point,” Mazon explained, adding that monsoon thunderstorms are notoriously localized and capable of inundating one area while leaving others parched. “However, if you look through all the other different locations, that gives us an idea and increases our confidence that it was a much wetter monsoon than usual."

This wetter than normal monsoon season has been responsible for some of the “lingering” moisture in northern Arizona’s recent storms, but Mazon said recent weather events are more appropriately attributed to low-pressure systems sitting off the west coast, including one that will provide “lift” for precipitation early this week.

“However, it looks like coming up here soon, toward the middle of the week, we will have higher pressure building in the north,” Mazon said. “That's going to allow those temperatures to go up a bit.”

While not expecting anything “drastically warm,” Mazon reported that a “warming trend” across northern Arizona is likely to see temperatures a few degrees higher than normal in the coming week.

“That looks to continue into the weekend before another wave comes through and begins to cool things down as we go towards the end of the weekend and into the start of next week,” Mazon said.

Further on the horizon, climatological diagnostics from the NWS Climate Prediction center continue to report that La Niña— a Pacific Ocean climate pattern known for creating warmer, drier condition in the American southwest — is “favored to continue through Northern Hemisphere winter 2022-23, with a 91% chance in September-November.” The chances of persistent La Niña conditions peter off to a 54% chance in January-March of 2023.

These prediction are somewhat disturbing for the drought-stricken western region, as their accuracy will amount to the third La Niña winter in as many years — a detriment to the production of snowpack that is largely responsible for re-charging aquifers throughout the mountain west.

But it’s still too early to be certain how the season will play out — upcoming warming trends notwithstanding.

“I want to emphasize that there is a chance, of course,” Mazon said. “It [winter] could be colder and wetter.”