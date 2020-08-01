After overwhelming interest from investors, Flagstaff pays off pension debt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the Council approved a plan to refinance the city’s public safety pension debt during this year’s budget process, 41 investors have bought in on the plan, according to a media release.

As the city began advertising the investment opportunity last week, it found much more interest on the part of investors than staff had expected. The city received 3.7 times the number of investment offers than they had available, the release said.

That gave the city a strong negotiating position and resulted in a plan that will save taxpayers more money than anticipated, according to the city. It also allowed the city to obtain an interest rate of 2.7% instead of the expected 4%.

In May, staff told Council the city could likely save taxpayers about $55 million over the course of the next 20 years, but because of the lower interest rate, staff now believe the plan will save Flagstaff as much as $76 million.

That should also mean the city will be paying between $8.6 and $9.2 million annually to investors as opposed to the current $10.7 million the city is paying directly to the pensions system.