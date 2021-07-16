After intense flooding, Ducey issues emergency declaration for Coconino County

A day after the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County declared a state of emergency in response to recent flash flooding, Governor Doug Ducey has followed suit.

Friday morning Ducey announced he had also issued a declaration of emergency in response the recent flooding events. The declaration makes up to $200,000 available to support local efforts responding to the county.

“Severe post-wildfire flooding is creating dangerous challenges for communities in Northern Arizona,” said Ducey said in a statement. “The flooding is causing road closures, damaging property and putting Arizonans’ safety at risk. This Declaration of Emergency will give those working to protect others the tools they need to keep our communities safe. We will continue to work closely with local officials and safety personnel to protect people, pets and property throughout Arizona.”

Several neighborhoods in and just outside Flagstaff have experienced at least three significant flood events this week.

While two of those have come as a result of rain falling on the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar and have been predicted for years, Flagstaff residents further east also experienced flash flooding on Wednesday during a 100-year flood event.