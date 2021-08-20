After historic flooding, leaders to hold summit on future mitigation strategies next week

But beyond the flooding itself, during the same meeting Andreani said the recent events highlight the importance of additional forest treatment projects that need to occur around Flagstaff and across Coconino County.

The storm event that flooded the Rio dumped more than 2 to 3 inches over the area of Fort Valley.

But if that same area had seen a significant burn, Andreani said the flooding that storm created would have been far more devastating.

The city has been long been working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a flood control project to manage larger flows coming down the Rio de Flag. But Andreani said even once that project is complete, it would be unlikely to stand up to a post-fire flooding event.

“I want to plant the seed that this event shows us why we need to focus on forest restoration on the west side of the Peaks. It is just a time bomb, a ticking time bomb,” Andreani said. “If that burns and we have an event like we did [Tuesday] downtown, irrespective of the Army Corps project, it will be just a horrible event.”

At the moment, the forested slopes on Bill Williams Mountain, just south of Williams, are still the highest priority for forest restoration. Phase two of a forest restoration project in that area is starting later this month.